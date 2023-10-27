As the leaves change and the air turns crisp, it's time to prepare for one of the spookiest holidays of the year: Halloween. Besides the traditional activities like carving pumpkins and decorating with fake spiderwebs, watching Halloween-themed movies is a fantastic way to get into the spooky spirit. And with various streaming platforms at your disposal, there's no shortage of options. Whether you're a fan of classic horror films, family-friendly Halloween adventures, or modern scary stories, there's something for everyone. Here are some of the best Halloween movies to stream this season.

Halloween (2018) – Peacock Plus

John Carpenter's iconic 1978 horror film “Halloween” is a classic that defined the slasher genre and introduced the world to the menacing figure of Michael Myers. However, the franchise had become a bit convoluted with its multiple sequels and side stories. That's where David Gordon Green's “Halloween” from 2018 steps in. It effectively wiped the slate clean, disregarding the complex continuity and taking the franchise back to its roots. The film is a straightforward and brutal catch-up with Laurie Strode, portrayed by the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis. With John Carpenter's return to craft a revitalized soundtrack, it's a modern take on the classic that successfully rekindles the terror of Michael Myers.

Halloweentown – Disney+

For those seeking a more family-friendly Halloween experience, the “Halloweentown” series is a delightful option. The 1998 Disney Channel original movie kicks off the saga, following a young girl who discovers she's a witch. Her journey leads her to Halloweentown, where she follows her grandmother. This enchanting story is filled with magical adventures and offers an ideal Halloween movie marathon opportunity. Three additional sequels, including “Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge” (2001), “Halloweentown High” (2004), and “Return to Halloweentown” (2006), continue the enchanting narrative. Interestingly, Kimberly J. Brown, the actress playing the lead role, met her future fiancé, Daniel Kountz, on the set of “Halloweentown II,” adding a touch of real-life magic to the series.

Five Nights at Freddy's – Peacock Plus

If you have tweens in your household, you've probably heard of the “Five Nights at Freddy's” franchise. Originating as horror video games designed for a younger audience, it gained massive popularity on the internet, particularly through YouTube. The concept was eventually adapted into a movie, making it an enticing Halloween choice for kids. The film follows a security guard, portrayed by Josh Hutcherson, working at an eatery similar to Chuck E. Cheese. The catch? The animatronic mascots come to life every night and pose a terrifying threat to anyone inside. While it might be a tad scary for younger viewers, it's likely they'll want to watch it anyway.

Totally Killer – Amazon Prime Video

“Totally Killer” offers a humorous take on horror. Starring Kiernan Shipka from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the film is directed by Nahnatchka Khan, known for her work on shows like “Don't Trust the B—- in Apt. 23,” “Always Be My Maybe,” and “Fresh Off the Boat.” Shipka's character, Jamie, embarks on a time-traveling adventure to 1987. Her mission? To prevent a series of gruesome murders that occurred around the same time her mother's friends were stalked and killed by a masked assailant. Teaming up with the teenage version of her mother, Jamie attempts to alter the course of history and stop the murders. The film cleverly combines elements of time travel and horror, creating an engaging and entertaining Halloween watch.

M3gan (2022) – Amazon Prime Video

Blumhouse Productions has gained a reputation for revitalizing classic horror franchises and delivering innovative stories. “M3gan” is no exception. This modern take on the classic killer toy sub-genre, with a dash of Frankenstein's influence, introduces Megan, an advanced robotic companion who goes rogue. She's determined to protect her best friend, Cady, even if it means harming her creator and Cady's aunt, Gemma. What sets Megan apart is her uncanny ability to pass as a child, adding an eerie twist to the film. With a PG-13 rating, a predominantly female-led cast, and a captivating soundtrack, “M3gan” is a fantastic entry into Blumhouse's ever-evolving world of horror.

His House – Netflix

If you're seeking a more intense and thought-provoking horror film, “His House” is a must-watch. This stylish and chilling horror movie tells the story of a refugee couple from South Sudan who relocate to England. Their new housing appears perfect at first, but it soon reveals its sinister nature. “His House” combines elements of haunted house horror with profound commentary on immigration and trauma. The film is anchored by exceptional performances from stars Wunmi Mosaku and Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. It offers a unique blend of scares and deep storytelling, making it a standout choice for horror enthusiasts.

As Halloween approaches, these movies provide a diverse selection of spooky entertainment for viewers of all ages. Whether you're in the mood for classic scares, family-friendly adventures, or modern horror, there's something on this list to satisfy your Halloween movie cravings. So, grab some candy, get cozy, and enjoy these films as you celebrate the spookiest season of the year.