Top Racer Collection Release Date: March 7, 2024
Top Racer Collection – Official Release Date Announcement Trailer
Top Racer Collection has a release date of March 7, 2024. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A demo for the game is currently available on PC.
Top Racer Collection Gameplay
As the name implies, the Top Racer Collection is a remastered compilation of racing games. To be specific, it is a compilation of remasters of Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer 3000, as well as the brand new Top Racer Crossroads. These games (other than Crossroads), released as Top Gear in the West, all came out during the 90s, and are some of the best racing games of the time.
The first game, Top Racer, involves four unique cars, and a choice between automatic and manual transmission. Unlocking new race tracks involves getting passwords, as the game features a password-saving system. As for the race itself, players have a set amount of fuel. The player must get from one pit stop to another to refuel, and if the player runs out of fuel, the race is finished.
Top Racer 2, on the other hand, introduces a damage system to the game. That means that should the player bump into the sides of the track or two other cars, their car will slowly get damaged, leading to difficulty in driving. The game was also deemed “more realistic”, as players had to upgrade their cars to fight against increasingly faster and better drivers. The game also introduces a weather system, forcing players to change tires where possible. Players must be part of the top ten to unlock the next race. Also, unlike in the first game, there are no pitstops, so players will have to upgrade their cars to get better mileage from their vehicles.
Top Racer 3000, on the other hand, is set in the future, a thousand years or so into the future. That means that both the cars, as well as the upgrades, are futuristic. It also introduces futuristic gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to jump over cars, a warp device, and even a magnet that slows down other cars. As with the previous games, fuel and the car’s durability play a huge part in how far you can go. This game has both a campaign “Championship” mode, as well as a versus mode.
Top Racer Crossroads, the latest game in the series, is a collaboration with Horizon Chase. It is very similar to the older games, but with new cars, and likely new maps.
All of these games support online multiplayer, with Top Racer, Top Racer 2, and Top Racer Crossroads supporting up to two players. Top Racer 3000, on the other hand, supports up to four.
Top Racer Collection Story
Other than Top Racer 3000, none of the other games have a story other than “go race until your fuel is out.” As such, we’ll focus on Top Racer 3000’s story.
The year is 2962, 500 years after World War XVII. This world war devastated most of the colonized planets of the Milky Way. Thanks to this, the Galactic Conglomerate of Unified Planets, controlling the Bureau of Reasonable Entertainment, has made it their goal to make sure that war does not happen again. To do so, they start controlling the masses, removing any radical thought or action that may “stir up” the citizens under its jurisdiction. This involves “fun”. Of course, this does not stop the outlaws, who love to live on the edge. Every millennium, the richest, bravest, and most skilled drivers race and risk it all, all for the sake of fun.
That’s all the information we have about Top Racer Collection, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.
