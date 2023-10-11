Topaz is a 5-star Fire Hunt character that was only teased at launch. Originally, the only proof we had of Topaz's existence was a Light Cone. Now, during the second half of Version 1.4, players will be able to get her, along with her partner Numby. Should you get her, or plan on getting her, then here's our Honkai Star Rail guide on the best build for Topaz, from her Light Cones to her Relics and more.

Honkai Star Rail Guide – Topaz Light Cones and Relics Build

Do note that this guide is for the currently available Light Cones and Relics. Should new sets of Light Cones and Relics appear in Honkai Star Rail that are better for Topaz, we will be sure to update this guide. Topaz will be available during the second half of Version 1.4.

Jump To: Abilities | Trace Priority | Light Cones | Relics | Teams

Topaz Abilities Overview

We already talked about Topaz's abilities in a separate article. However, for the purposes of this guide let's go through them quickly.

Topaz and Numby are a 5-star Fire Hunt duo. The Path of the Hunt focuses on dealing a lot of damage to a singular enemy. Topaz and Numby does this differently, by utilizing follow-up attacks. Instead of starting with her Basica Attack like we normally do, we'll start with her Tallent, Trotter Market!?, to better explain how this works. Her talent allows her to summon Numby at the start of battle, who functions much like Jing Yuan's Lightning-Lord. Whenever it's Numby's turn, they launch an attack against an enemy that has the Proof of Debt Status. This attack is considered a follow-up attack.

Topaz can apply the Proof of Debt Status on enemies using her Skill, Difficulty Paying? The skill also deals Fire DMG to the enemy, while also increasing the DMG they take from follow-up attacks. If no enemy has Proof of Debt, Topaz applies it randomly to an enemy. Topaz's Ultimate, Turn a Profit!, makes Numby enter the Windfall Bonanza! state, which increases the damage that Numby deals. Topaz's Technique, Explicit Subsidy, summons Numby in the overworld. Numby will then search for Basic Treasures and Trotters.

If the player enters battle while Numby is in the overworld, they receive extra credits up to a cap. If used in the Simulated Universe, the player will also get some Cosmic Fragments, as well as a chance to get a random Curio.

Topaz Traces Priority

When leveling her Trace, focus on her Talent first to increase Numby's damage. Follow this up with her Ultimate to increase the DMG and CRIT DMG buff Numby receives. Next comes her Skill, which increases the DMG enemies receive from follow-up attacks. Finally, level her Normal Attack, as it won't be used much.

As for her Major Traces, level Overdraft first, then Financial Turmoil, and finally Technical Adjustment.

Topaz Light Cones Guide

Worrisome, Blissful: Increase the wearer's CRIT Rate by 18%/21%/24%/27%/30% and their follow-up attacks' DMG by 30%/35%/40%/45%/50%. After the wearer uses a follow-up attack, apply the Tame state to the target, stacking up to 2 stacks. When allies hit enemy targets under the Tame state, every Tame stack increases the CRIT DMG dealt by 12%/14%/16%/18%/20%.

This is the best Light Cone for Topaz for the sole reason that it increases the DMG of her follow-up attacks. Once you get the Overdraft Trace, this will also increase the damage her Basic attack does, while also helping in applying Tame stacks on the enemy. Basically, this Light Cone is specially designed for Topaz and Numby.

Cruising in the Stellar Sea: Increases the wearer's CRIT rate by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%, and increases their CRIT rate against enemies with HP less than or equal to 50% by an extra 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%. When the wearer defeats an enemy, their ATK is increased by 20%/25%/30%/35%/40% for 2 turn(s).

This is a good 5-star F2P option, as it increases her CRIT Rate, especially when finishing off low HP enemies. The ATK increase is also good, as her skills scale off of ATK. As such, if you don't have her Worrisome, Blissful Light Cone, get this for the stats it gives.

River Flows in Spring: After entering battle, increases the wearer's SPD by 8%/9%/10%/11%/12% and DMG by 12%/15%/18%/21%/24%. When the wearer takes DMG, this effect will disappear. This effect will resume after the end of the wearer's next turn.

This is a pretty good Light Cone, but does need some set-up to maximize. Either bring a shielder to prevent Topaz from taking damage, or bring a taunter like Clara or Fire Trailblazer to prevent enemies from attacking her.

Swordplay: For each time the wearer hits the same target, DMG dealt increases by 8%/10%/12%/14%/16%, stacking up to 5 time(s). This effect will be dispelled when the wearer changes targets.

Since Topaz will likely be attacking the same person throughout the fight, this Light Cone can help increase the damage that she deals to the enemy, especially if fighting against a large boss. The 80% DMG increase is very big, especially if the enemy has a lot of HP.

Darting Arrow: When the wearer defeats an enemy, increases ATK by 24%30%/36%/42%/48% for 3 turn(s).

This is the F2P option but is only really helpful for multi-wave fights. If the player is only facing off against a single enemy, then this Light Cone is basically useless.

Topaz Relics Guide

4-piece Firesmith of Lava-Forging

Increases Fire DMG by 10%.

Increases the wearer's Skill DMG by 12%. After unleashing Ultimate, increases the wearer's Fire DMG by 12% for the next attack.

This is the best Relics build for Topaz as it is the only one that increases her Fire DMG. Not only that, but the increased Skill DMG is also pretty good, as well as the increased Fire DMG from the 4-piece effect. As you will likely be using your Skill a lot to mark an enemy, the extra Skill DMG is useful.

4-piece Musketeer of Wild Wheat

ATK increases by 12%.

The wearer's SPD increases by 6% and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10%.

This is a decent stop-gap Relics build if you don't have enough Firesmith of Lava-Forging Relics for Topaz. Don't bother farming for this, as you are better off just using the Trailblaze Power to farm the above Relics set.

2-piece Inert Salsotto

Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 8%. When the wearer's current CRIT Rate reaches 50% or higher, the wearer's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG increases by 15%.

This is the best Planar Ornament set for Topaz as it increases the damage her Ultimate and follow-up attack does once you hit the CRIT Rate threshold. A 50% CRIT Rate is not that hard to hit, so players will definitely be able to activate the additional Planar Ornament effect. Once you get the Overdraft Trace, this set effect will even empower Topaz's Basic Attack.

Topaz Team Guide

Topaz Main DPS: Topaz, Asta, Support Flex, Healer

In this team, Topaz will serve as the main DPS of the team, dealing a lot of damage with her follow-up attacks. Asta is a good support character for Topaz as her Ignite Major Trace increases the Fire DMG of allies by 18%. You can bring any of the other Support characters, such as Tingyun or Bronya to further power up Topaz's attacks. Lastly, bring a healer, as the team has little in the way of survivability.

Follow-Up Meme: Topaz, Clara, Himeko, Herta

This team is basically a meme team that aims to take advantage of the passives and debuffs that Topaz has. Since her Skill increases the follow-up DMG an enemy receives via the debuff it places, the follow-up attacks of the other characters in the team will also be empowered. Not only that but whenever follow-up attacks hit said rebuffed enemy, Numby's turn is Advanced Forward. That means that Numby can potentially attack more frequently. Of course, the team does not have much in the way of healing or mitigation, so you can replace one of the other characters with a healer to keep everyone alive.

That's all for our guide on Topaz's best Light Cones and Relics build in Honkai Star Rail. Again, Topaz will be available for drawing once Phase 2 of Version 1.4 goes live. Players interested in getting her must make sure to roll before then. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.