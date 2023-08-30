Topaz and Numby is an upcoming playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Topaz and Numby's Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Topaz and Numby

“Topaz is the Leader of the Special Debts Picket Team and high-level manager of the Strategic Investment Department under the Interastral Peace Corporation.

A member of the ‘Ten Stonehearts' at a young age, Topaz's foundational expertise is ‘debt retrieval.'

Her partner, the Warp Trotter ‘Numby,' is also capable of keenly perceiving where ‘riches' are located, ensuring that jobs based in security, debt collection, and actuarial varieties are of no great challenge.

At present they are traveling the cosmos together, seeking all manner of liability disputes that might be affecting the stable progression of the IPC's businesses.”

While we've yet to meet Topaz and her Warp Trotter companion Numby in Honkai: Star Rail, she's been in the game since its release in the form of the “Trend of the Universal Market” Light Cone.

Topaz and Numby is a 5-star Fire character on the Path of The Hunt. Members of this Path specialize in dealing single-target DMG, but Topaz and Numby approach this in a unique way via follow-up attacks, taking a page out of the Path of Erudition's book.

Topaz and Numby is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4, judging by the timing of her official reveal.

Meet the Topaz and Numby voice actors

In the English voiceover, Filipino-American voice actress Sam Slade plays Topaz. Among her roles are Rosetta from Punishing: Gray Raven, some additional voices for Genshin Impact, and Dr. Nadja and Operator from Eternal Return.

For the Japanese voiceover, she's voiced by Yoshino Nanjo, known for her role as Eli Ayase from Love Live! School Idol Project.

Topaz and Numby Banner History

Topaz and Numby are yet to be featured but is expected to debut on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4.



Topaz and Numby Ascension Materials

Raising Topaz and Numby to Level 80 requires the following materials. The Searing Steel Blade is unavailable as of Version 1.3.

Silvermane Guard drops: 5 Silvermane Badge 15 Silvermane Insignia 15 Silvermane Medal

Stagnant Shadow (Great Mine) drops: 65 Searing Steel Blade

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Topaz and Numby Skill Materials

Maxing all of Topaz and Numby's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials.

Silvermane Guard drops: 33 Silvermane Badge 46 Silvermane Insignia 28 Silvermane Medal

Calyx (Outlying Snow Plains) drops: 12 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 53 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 101 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 9 Regret of Infinite Ochema

6 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Topaz and Numby Trace Materials

Maxing all of Topaz and Numby's Traces will require the following materials.

Silvermane Guard drops: 8 Silvermane Badge 10 Silvermane Insignia 30 Silvermane Medal

Calyx (Storage Zone) drops: 6 Arrow of the Beast Hunter 16 Arrow of the Demon Slayer 38 Arrow of the Starchaser

Echo of War (Phantylia the Undying) drops: 3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

2 Tracks of Destiny

2,197,500 Credits

Topaz and Numby Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – Deficit… (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 20

Weakness Break: Single Target: 30

Deals Fire DMG equal to 50% of Topaz's ATK to a single enemy.



Skill – Difficulty Paying? (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration: 30

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Causes a single enemy to enter the Proof of Debt state and increases the target's DMG received from follow-up attacks by 25%. Proof of Debt only takes effect on the most recent target it is applied to. During allies' action, if there are no enemies with Proof of Debt on the field, Topaz will cause a random enemy to enter Proof of Debt.

Numby deals Fire DMG equal to 75% of Topaz's ATK to this target. Using this Skill to deal DMG is considered as launching a follow-up attack.



Ultimate – Turn a Profit! (Enhance)

Energy Regeneration: 5

Weakness Break: 0

Numby enters the Astonishing Rise! state and its DMG multiplier increases by 75% and CRIT DMG increases by 12.5%. Also, when enemies with Proof of Debt receive attacks from Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate, Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50%. After Numby uses 2 attacks, exit the Astonishing Rise! state.



Talent – Trotter Market!? (Single Target)

Energy Regeneration : 0

Weakness Break: Single Target: 60

Summons Numby at the start of battle. Numby has 80 SPD by default. When taking action, Numby launches follow-up attacks on the single enemy target afflicted with Proof of Debt, dealing Fire DMG equal to 75% of Topaz's ATK.

When enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive follow-up attacks, Numby's action is Advanced Forward by 50%. The action Advance Forward effect cannot be triggered during Numby's own turn.

When Topaz is downed, Numby disappears.



Technique – Explicit Subsidy (Enhance)

Summons Numby when Topaz enters the overworld. Numby will automatically search for Basic Treasures and Trotters in a set radius.

Using her Technique causes Topaz to regenerate 60 Energy after Numby's first attack in the next battle.

Using her Technique causes Topaz to regenerate 60 Energy after Numby's first attack in the next battle. After using her Technique, if Topaz is still in the team when enemies in the overworld are defeated, additionally receive a small amount of credits when obtaining credits. Only 10000 additional credits can be received every calendar day.

After using her Technique and defeating enemies in Simulated Universe additionally receive a small amount of Cosmic Fragments, with a small chance to obtain 1 random Curio.



Topaz and Numby Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Overdraft (requires Ascension 2) – When Topaz uses Basic ATK to deal DMG, it will be considered as a follow-up attack.

CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 2) Fire DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



Financial Turmoil (requires Ascension 4) – Increases Topaz and Numby's DMG dealt to enemy targets with Fire Weakness by 15%

Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 5)



Technical Adjustment (requires Ascension 6) – After Numby uses an attack while in the Astonishing Rise! state, Topaz additionally regenerates 10 Energy.

Max HP +6% (requires Ascension 6) CRIT Rate +5.3% (requires Lv. 75) Fire DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 80)



Fire DMG +3.2%

Max HP +4% (requires Ascension 3)

Fire DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)

Topaz and Numby Eidolons

Future Market

When enemies afflicted with Proof of Debt receive follow-up attacks, they will enter the Debtor state. This can only take effect 1 time in a single action.

Debtor increases CRIT DMG from follow-up attacks dealt to affected enemies by 25%, stacking up to 2 time(s). When Proof of Debt is removed, Debtor is also removed.

Bona Fide Acquisition

After Numby takes action and launches an attack, Topaz regenerates 5 Energy.

Seize the Big and Free the Small

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Quick Handling

After Numby's turn begins, Topaz's action is Advanced Forward by 20%.

Inflating Demand

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Incentives

Numby's attack count while in the Windfall Bonanza!! state increases by 1, and its Fire RES PEN increases by 10% during its attacks.

Topaz and Numby is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.4. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Character data taken from Honey Impact.