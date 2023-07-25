Tori Kelly's husband, basketball player André Murillo, took to Instagram to break his silence on her hospitalization.

On Tuesday, July 25, Murillo posted a black screen on his Instagram Story. Justin Bieber's “Where Do I Fit In” played overtop, a song Kelly features on, and Murillo set it so that his wife's verse would play. “When I'm all along and fear is all I see/Sitting in the silence with these insecurities/It's then you remind me, you're holding me tight/And you love me completely, you're always by my side,” Kelly sings.

The post comes days after Kelly was hospitalized and remains in “really serious” condition for blood clots in her legs and lungs. TMZ had reported that Kelly was out to dinner with friends on Sunday night before her heart began beating fast. She then passed out and was “out for a while.” She was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai hospital where doctors discovered the blood clots.

Tori Kelly is a Grammy Winning artist who got her start on the ninth season of American Idol. She has since released four studio albums — including a Christmas album — and four EPs and has featured on songs from the likes of Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, The Black Eyed Peas, and the aforementioned Justin Bieber. In her touring career, she has headlined four tours and opened for Sam Smith on his “In the Lonely Hour” tour in 2015. She and André Murillo have been married since 2018.

Additionally, Kelly has tried her hand at acting. She has starred in both of the animated children's movies, Sing and Sing 2, as one of the main characters, Meena.