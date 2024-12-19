ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the Premier League takes to the pitch as Liverpool visits Tottenham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Tottenham-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Tottenham comes into the game at 7-2-7 on the year, which places them in tenth in the Premier League this year. They have won two of their last five games in EPL play overall, but are coming off a win. In their last game, Tottenham beat Southampton 5-0. Meanwhile, Liverpool is 11-3-1 on the year. That places them first in the Premier League this year. While they have failed to win just four times this year, two of those misses are in the last two games. First, it was a 3-3 draw with Liverpool, and then a 2-2 draw with Fulham last week.

Since the 2000-01 season, Tottenham and Liverpool have faced 51 times. Liverpool has won 27 of those games, while Tottenham has won 12. There have been 12 draws as well. Last season, Tottenham took the 2-1 win at home in the first game, while Liverpool won 4-2 at home in the second game.

Here are the Tottenham-Liverpool Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Liverpool Odds

Tottenham: +330

Liverpool: -140

Draw: +320

Over 3.5 goals: -142

Under 3.5 goals: +116

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

TV: USA Network

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored well this year. They have scored 2.13 goals per game this year across all competitions. Further, that is at 2.25 goals per game in EPL play. Tottenham has scored in 13 of 16 fixtures this year in Premier League play. Further, that number goes up to 2.5 goals per game at home this year.

James Maddison has been great this year. In 16 games and 13 starts, Maddison has scored seven goals this year on 4.5 expected goals. Further, he has four assists on the year. Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson has scored six times this year with one assist. Tottenham also has two players who have scored five goals this year. Dominic Solanke has scored five goals while adding two assists this year. Further, Son Heung-min has scored five goals, while having six assists this year. Finally, Dejan Kulusevski has scored four goals and three assists this year.

Tottenham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 19 goals in 16 fixtures in Premier League play this year. That is good for 1.19 goals against per game. They have conceded 11 goals in eight home fixtures this year. Guglielmo Vicario has been the primary man in goal for Tottenham. He has three clean sheets while stopping 28 of 41 shots on target.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored a goal in 23 of 24 fixtures on the season while scoring 54 goals across the 24 fixtures. Further, they are averaging 2.07 goals per game in EPL play. They have also scored well early in games in EPL play, scoring in 10 of 15 fixtures and averaging .87 goals per first half this year.

Mohamed Salah, a pending free agent, and Luis Diaz have led the way for Liverpool this season. Salah has 13 goals and nine assists in EPL play this year, including four via a penalty kick. Further, this is on an expected goals plus assist total of just 13.1 on the year. Meanwhile, Diaz has scored five goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Diogo Jota has been solid but played in a limited fashion this year. He has three goals and two assists on the year. Finally, Cody Gapko has played in 15 fixtures, starting seven, and has three goals and an assist this year.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 13 goals this year in 15 EPL fixtures. They have not been as good on defense on the road this year. On the road, they have allowed eight goals over seven road games. Caoimhin Kelleher has been solid in goal and has stopped 21 of 31 shots on target this year. He also has three clean sheets.

Final Tottenham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams can score very well. Tottenham had a recent four-goal performance against Manchester City and also is coming off a five-goal game. Still, Liverpool has scored two or more goals in eight straight games. This game will come down to if Tottenham can score enough to keep up with Liverpool. Fulham and Newcastle United have done just that in recent weeks. With the recent play of Liverpool, allowing eight goals in their last four games, and seven goals in their last three games on the road, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Tottenham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (-142)