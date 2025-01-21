ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Portland Trail Blazers are on the road to take on the Miami Heat Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Heat Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +11 (-110)

Moneyline: +420

Miami Heat: -11 (-110)

Moneyline: -560

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: KATU 2.2, FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers will have to keep the Heat from scoring if they want to cover this spread. Luckily for Portland, Miami is not the best at scoring the basketball. The Heat score 111.2 points per game, which is the 11th-lowest in the NBA. As a team, the Heat are shooting under 46 percent from the floor, and they grab the third-fewest offensive rebounds. This means they are not only missing their shots, but they are often one and done on the offensive side of the court. If the Trail Blazers can find a way to keep the Heat struggling on offense, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Heat have had some issues off the court with Jimmy Butler. This has led to some on the court struggles for Miami. The Heat have lost three of their last four games, and six of their last 10. In their last four games, the Heat are allowing 116.5 points per game, which is higher than their season average. The Trail Blazers have to take advantage of this. The Heat are also allowing opponents to shoot 50 percent against them in those four games. The Trail Blazers will have a great chance to not only knock down their shots, but score a lot of points. This will help them cover the spread.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

Miami, as mentioned, has struggled defensively lately. However, on the season, the Heat have allowed the seventh-fewest points per game in the NBA. Opponents shoot just 46.2 percent against the Heat, and opponents take the fewest free throws per game against Miami. Portland is not a team that will score the ball. They score the fifth-fewest points in the NBA, and they do not shoot the ball well. Miami is going to be able to take advantage of this Tuesday night. As long as Miami can get back to their good defensive play, they are going to blow out Portland.

Speaking of Miami's defense, and Portland's lack of scoring, the Heat have already beaten the Trail Blazers once this season. In that game, Portland scored only 99 points. With that, the Trail Blazers shot just 37.9 percent from the field, and 28.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Trail Blazers turned the ball over 16 times in the loss. Miami dominated the Trail Blazers on the defensive end of the court, and it would not be shocking to see that be the case Tuesday night. If Miami has a similar defensive night, they are going to win big.

Final Trail Blazers-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat are the better team, and that is going to show. I will be taking the Heat to cover the spread at home.

Final Trail Blazers-Heat Prediction & Pick: Heat -11 (-110)