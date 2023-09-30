Travis Barker revealed that he recently suffered from a medical episode. Last week, the Blink-182 drummer shared a positive COVID-19 test on Instagram Friday (Sept. 22). With the photo he added the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” It's been confirmed now that the test belongs to the artist.

“Last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 29. “Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me.”

Trigeminal neuralgia is “sudden, severe facial pain,” according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

According to the site, symptoms include “Sudden, intense pain, typically on one side of the face,

Pain attacks that can last for a few seconds to about two minutes, Numbness or a tingling sensation

A burning, throbbing, shock-like, or aching sensation, Attacks of pain that occur regularly for days to weeks or longer, sometimes several times a day.”

Kourtney Kardashian also had a medical emergency recently regarding their unborn son.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney began her caption on the photo uploaded to her Instagram on Sept. 6.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she continued.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she added. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded, “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw3LtWxPtKe/

In relation to Barker's recent medical episode and COVID-19 diagnosis, Blink-182 has not mentioned if they are cancelling or postponing any shows. Their next show is in Spain on Oct. 4.