Travis Kelce is all about supporting his girlfriend Taylor Swift and so is Caitlin Clark, according to the NFL player. In a recent conversation with brother, Jason Kelce, Travis revealed that Clark also considers herself a Swiftie after meeting her at one of the last shows of Swift's Eras Tour.

“She was into the show for sure,” Travis told Jason on their podcast ‘New Heights.' “She was there with her mom and a few friends. I think this is, like, her third or fourth show she had been to,” Travis said. “She’s a Swiftie through and through, man. Loves the show.”

Travis and Clark also bonded over being from the Midwest as the NFL player is from Ohio and the Indiana Fever star is from Iowa.

“She loves being out there in Indianapolis, it’s a fun city,” Travis said of Clark. “We’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart, you know, played high school ball, college ball, pro ball all out here in the Midwest. It was cool catching up with her.”

All in all, Kelce had a great time supporting Swift on the second night of her Indianapolis three-night concert as she came to the end of the U.S. part of her tour.

“I’ll tell you what, man, the American crowds, they did not disappoint,” Travis boasted. “I heard that it was a lot more rowdy this time around, knowing she was coming back to stop through America one last time before the tour was over with. I’ll tell you what, man, that thing was rocking.”

Swift did a couple of nods towards Kelce that night including his signature archer pose during “So High School” and changing the lyrics to “Karma” which she has done several times in previous concerts to end the night.

What's Next For Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

After Swift's Sunday night show, she was able to support Travis at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-24. The Chiefs' next game is Sunday (Oct. 10) against the Denver Broncos.

As for Swift, she is rounding out the final nine dates she has left in her Eras Tour in Canada. She is heading to Toronto from Nov. 14 – Nov. 16 and again from Nov. 21 – Nov. 23. She ends her tour in Vancouver for one weekend: Dec. 6 – Dec. 8. The popstar will then celebrate her 35th birthday on Dec. 13. Her birthday plans have not yet been made public.