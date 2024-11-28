Dating the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, changes your taste in songs, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is learning. He recently revealed an updated list of his favorite songs on his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce was asked what song he would choose if he “had to listen to that song for the rest” of his life. While “Blank Space” is still his top choice, he named some other deep cuts.

“‘Death by a Thousand Cuts' is one that I've learned to absolutely love,” he revealed. “I've watched Tay's [NPR] Tiny Desk [concert], and she played it at that one, and I think that's where I fell in love with it. On top of that, ‘The Alchemy,' ‘So High School,' who doesn't like the feelings that that gives you? ‘Cowboy Like Me' is another good one.”

Previously, he named “Blank Space,” “The Alchemy,” and “So High School” as his favorite Taylor Swift songs. However, “Death by a Thousand Cuts” and “Cowboy Like Me” are new additions to his list.

Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023. The two started dating shortly after Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears, which they won.

Throughout the rest of the season, Swift attended a dozen more games, including the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Fransisco 49ers.

So far in 2024, Swift has attended five of the Chiefs' games. She has only gone to home games. Perhaps she will start traveling to games once her Eras Tour concludes.

The Eras Tour is in the home stretch with only three shows remaining in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The last three shows will take place from December 6-8, 2024, at the BC Place stadium.

Every show is a celebration of Swift's career. During each show, she plays songs from almost all of her albums. Additionally, she plays a few deep cuts each night during the acoustic mini-set. She usually plays mashups of a few deep cuts during this segment of the show.

At her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Kelce joined her on stage during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He served as a background dancer during the song. With three shows left, fans will have to wait and see if he makes another appearance.