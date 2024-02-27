Travis Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, is not holding back how he feels about Bethenny Frankel's comments about Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift. Real Housewives of New York alum recently spoke on their relationship saying how there can only be “one peacock” in a partnership.
“When you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that — it’s not easy. Relationships take work,” Frankel said in an Instagram clip from earlier this month. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So there really, usually, can only be one peacock in a relationship.”
Ed did not take kindly of her comments and replied on Facebook and responded, “Who tf is this troll.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Support Each Other
Travis and Taylor have been dating since the summer and have continued to show out in support of one another in their careers.
“Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship,” a source told E! last week.
“Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They're making a joint effort to make things work,” the source continued.
Travis was recently seen at Taylor's concert in Australia and did a quick lyric change on “Karma” to give a nod to the athlete.
“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” she sings in a fan video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).
This is not the first time that Swift has sung the alternate lyrics. When Kelce came to visit Swift in Argentina during his bye week in the NFL, she recited the line which “shocked” the athlete.
“I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me,” he said on he and his brothers podcast “New Heights.”
“I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires,” he said. “The show was even more electric knowing that I had a little bit more to enjoy it for and yeah. Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”
Frankel has not responded to Ed's comments.