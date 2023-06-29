A grand jury has made its decision regarding the potential indictment of rapper Travis Scott and others involved in the Astroworld concert deaths of 2021. Scott's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, confirmed that the grand jury declined to criminally indict Scott and the other defendants, according to the Houston Chronicle. The tragedy occurred when a surge of fans at the Houston venue resulted in a deadly crush, leaving ten people dead, including a 10-year-old boy.

Plaintiffs in the case alleged that Scott, along with Live Nation and several other defendants, allowed too many people into the venue, knowingly risking the safety of attendees in order to create the appearance of a packed concert. Thousands were injured, with at least 4,900 fans suffering injuries during the chaotic event.

While Schaffer did not disclose the specific targets of the grand jury, he mentioned that they were affiliated with Live Nation, Contemporary Services Corp. (the security vendor), and ScoreMore (a concert promoter based in Austin).

The presence of prosecutors and Houston police detectives connected to the investigation was noted during the grand jury proceedings. Scott's lawyer and the defense attorney for festival manager Brent Silberstein periodically checked on the progress of the grand jury.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to Schaffer, Travis Scott and his team cooperated with the authorities, providing a detailed account of the events that unfolded during the concert. Scott was informed to end the concert as soon as Drake left the stage, which he promptly followed.

The exact charges considered by the grand jury remain undisclosed, but Schaffer asserted that the evidence did not support claims of negligence or criminal behavior on Scott's part.

Although the grand jury's decision has been made, the fact that a criminal case was presented by prosecutors indicates that the Houston police had pursued an investigation into the tragic incident. However, there has been little progress in implementing new standards or regulations for large events, as per a Houston Chronicle report one year after the concert.

The grand jury's verdict brings closure to the legal aspect of the Astroworld tragedy, but the event's lasting impact on concert safety and regulations continues to be a topic of discussion.