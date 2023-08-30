Travis Scott is finally going back on tour for his newest album “Utopia” after years of laying low ever since the Astroworld Houston tragedy.

The rapper announced where and when the upcoming concerts were going to take place, and he's going to cover pretty much all of America except for his hometown, Houston, Texas. The reason behind this is totally understandable as it stems from the infamous tragedy that resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries which comprised of people aged 9 to 27 in 2021.

Upon the release of “Utopia,” the Houston Police Department released a hefty 1,300-page report about the concert tragedy, according to Billboard. Despite this, a Houston grand jury refused to file criminal charges against the rapper and the organizers of the Astroworld concert which left a bad taste in the mouths of those who clamor for more accountability.

Due to the “Sicko mode” rapper still facing on-going charges and general trauma, he mentioned avoiding his hometown for safety reasons for this tour, according to TMZ.

The “Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour” involves 26 places all around North America plus two stops in Canada. You can definitely expect all the sickest tracks from “Utopia” and more. Travis Scott has not yet confirmed if there will be any tracks from “Astroworld” featured on the tour, but some fans do hope so.

The tour will feature all the tracks from the album which has been number one on the Billboard 200, which makes this another top 1 for the artist since his 2018 “Astroworld.” Tickets go on sale this August 31 at travisscot.com.