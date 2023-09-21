In the ongoing litigation surrounding the tragic events at the Astroworld festival, Travis Scott‘s phone has become a crucial piece of evidence. However, obtaining his phone records has proven to be a significant challenge, RollingStone reports.

Plaintiffs' attorneys in the Astroworld lawsuits filed an emergency motion to obtain phone records from Travis Scott, alleging that he and his team had failed to provide these documents, despite being required to do so by court order. Scott was subsequently deposed on Monday.

During a September 15 hearing, Scott's attorney, Steve Brody, revealed a surprising obstacle to accessing the rapper's phone records. Brody explained to the judge that Travis Scott's phone had fallen off a boat in January 2022 and was now at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico, making it impossible to retrieve any data from the device. Moreover, they could not obtain the messages from Apple or Scott's phone carrier, as he had not backed up his phone to iCloud.

Brody conceded that, ideally, they should have imaged Scott's phone before the incident in question, but it had not occurred, leading to the phone's tragic loss in the Gulf of Mexico.

The circumstances surrounding how Scott's phone ended up in the ocean date back to January 2022 when the rapper was in Mexico. Scott was seen leaving Cabo San Lucas on January 14, and his producer, Wheezy, mentioned that he had been working on his album Utopia while in Mexico.

This development poses additional challenges for the massive, multi-district litigation involving hundreds of individual lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy. While Travis Scott has not been charged by the police in connection with the deaths and injuries at the festival, the ongoing litigation seeks answers and accountability.

The loss of Scott's phone, potentially containing crucial information, adds another layer of complexity to the already intricate legal proceedings.