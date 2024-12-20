Tristan Thompson shared a rare sighting of three of his four children on Instagram Thursday, Dec. 19. The Cleveland Cavaliers star shared the precious moment of his son Prince, 8, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, plus daughter True, 6½, and son Tatum, 2, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian hanging out.

In the first photo, all three children are holding hands with the older siblings on the outside with their backs to a gate. The second photo shows Prince and Tatum bonding as they smile into the camera. In the third photo, the athlete poses with True and Prince with all three of them showing off their gorgeous smiles. The fourth photo shows Prince sitting on Tristan's lap in matching white outfits. The last two pictures show all three siblings huddled up smiling.

The only child missing from the photos is Tristan's youngest son Theo. The NBA star shares the three-year-old with Maralee Nichols.

How Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Now?

Both Khloe and Tristan appear to be single and are co-parenting their two children together. The former couple dated on and off between 2016 – 2021.

Back in August, a source via In Touch Weekly claimed that Khloe “turned down so many guys, she has tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan.”

“She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone,” the source continued.

She spoke about how she enjoys co-parenting with him but that's as far as she sees their relationship going.

“He did make mistakes,” the reality star told SHE MD hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney back in May 2024. “He's the nicest guy and we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids. And we do get along so well and I'm really grateful for that because my parents got along so well.”

However, in her latest interview with Bustle, she confirmed that she is in fact still single.

“Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do,” Khloe said to the publication in December. “But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I have such power and strength in that.”