It is game two of a three-game series as the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Orioles prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Twins enter the series sitting at 6-8 after splitting a weekend series with the Detroit Tigers. The Orioles enter the series at 9-6 on the year, sitting second in their division, but losing two of three to the Brewers. The two are set to face on Monday evening in game one of the series. The Twins will be sending Louie Varland to the mound. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP. Cole Irvin will be on the mound for the Orioles. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 1.90 WHIP.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Orioles Odds
Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +140
Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -166
Over: 8.5 (-110)
Under: 8.5 (-110)
How to Watch Twins vs. Orioles
Time: 6:35 PM ET/ 3:35 PM PT
TV: MASN/BSNO
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Orioles.
The Twins are tied for 27th in runs scored this year, while sitting 30th in opponent batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. Edouard Julien has been solid this year overall, leading the team in home runs. He has four home runs and a double, but that has given him just five RBIs and seven runs scored. Further, he is hitting just .196 with a .288 on-base percentage and has 19 strikeouts already this year.
Ryan Jeffers has been solid as well. He is hitting .255 on the year with six runs scored. He also has three home runs and a double, leading to nine RBIs on the year. Still, the Twins will be missing a major factor in their offense in this one. Carlos Correa is not on the IL, and gone is his .306 average, four RBIs and five runs scored.
Twins pitching is eighth in team ERA, eighth in WHIP, and 11th in opponent batting average. It will be Chris Paddack on the mound for the Twins. He has made two starts, pitching 8.2 innings with a 4.15 ERA. He has not recorded a decision but the Twins have won both games he has started. Current members of the Orioles have 21 career at-bats against Paddack, hitting .190 with two RBIs in those at-bats.
Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Twins.
The Orioles are tied for tenth in the majors in runs scored, 16th in batting average, 23rd in one base percentage, and seventh in slugging this year. Colton Cowser has been hot as of late. He is hitting .441 with a .474 on-base percentage. Cowser has four home runs and six doubles, good for 13 RBIs. He also has scored seven times this year. Also producing well is Jordan Westburg, He is hitting .265 with three doubles and three home runs. This is leading to ten RBIs and nine runs scored.
Cedric Mullins also has ten RBIs this year. He is hitting .261 on the year with three home runs and 11 runs scored. Joining Westburg and Mullins with ten RBIs is Gunar Henderson. He has done this with the help of a double, two triples, and three home runs. Henderson has also scored three times.
The Oriole's pitching is ninth in the ERA, fourth in WHIP, and 13th in opponent batting average this year. It will be Grayson Rodriguez on the mound for this one. He is 2-0 with a 2.50 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. He has made three starts, going 18 innings and giving up just five runs. Three of them are off solo home runs. The only member of the Twins Rodriguez has faced is Manuel Margot. Margot is one for five off Rodriguez with a single.
Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick
Both pitching staffs have been solid this year. For the Twins, it is a lot of bullpen work, but the Orioles have gotten some solid starting pitchers this year. There are two big differences in this game. First, the Orioles have the better starter going. While Grayson Rodriguez had some tough starts last year, he has been solid this year. Moreover, the Orioles have a much better offense. They have been hitting for power and average. This has resulted in lots of runs. The Twins offense has been horrible and now is missing Carlos Correa. Take the Orioles in this one.
Final Twins-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-166 )