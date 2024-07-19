Glen Powell steals the show in Lee Isaac Chung's Twisters, but his parents steal the show at his premiers. They recently reminded him of his humble beginnings.

While Powell was on the Today show, Powell's parents were seen behind him with signs. This is similar to what they did at the premiere of Hit Man.

“I changed Glen Powell's diapers,” his mom's sign read.

His father had a funny Twisters joke on his sign: “Glen Powell is our force of nature,” it read.

When asked what the ride has been like, his mom replied, “It's a fun ride. We have big FOMO, so this is really big fun for us.”

This was another cute exchange between Glen Powell and his parents. They are excited about Powell's rise to fame. He is quickly becoming one of the leading men in Hollywood and will likely continue his hot streak for years to come.

What is Twisters?

His latest movie, Twisters, is a standalone sequel to 1996's Twister. Daisy Edgar-Jones, Powell, and Anthony Ramos star in the movie as a group of storm chasers.

In it, Kate (Edgar-Jones) leaves the storm-chasing game after a traumatic experience. She is brought back years later by her friend Javi (Ramos).

While they are working, they encounter Tyler Owens (Powell), a storm-chasing influencer. He is a “hillbilly with a YouTube,” as one character puts it.

Initially, this begins a rivalry between Tyler and Kate. But after devastating storms hit, they have to work together.

Lee Isaac Chung directed the movie based on a script from Mark L. Smith. Joseph Kosinski, who directed Powell in Top Gun: Maverick, developed the story. Chung is best known for Minari, which was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture.

Who is Glen Powell?

Glen Powell is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment — but it was a slow rise to fame. He started his career with small roles in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, The Wendall Baker Story, and Fast Food Nation.

Over the coming years, Powell had roles in The Dark Knight Rises, The Expendables 3, Ride Along 2, and Hidden Figures. He also starred in Sand Castle and Set It Up soon after.

From 2015-16, Powell starred in Scream Queens as Chad Radwell. This was the most notable role of his career at that point. He was a main star in the first season before being delegated to a recurring role in the second.

His breakout year was 2022. He started it by starring in Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood. He then starred in one of the biggest movies of that year, Top Gun: Maverick, with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, and more.

Later that year, Powell starred in the war drama Devotion with Jonathan Majors. Powell also served as an executive producer of the project.

2023 was another successful year as Powell starred in Hit Man, which he co-wrote with director Linklater and Anyone but You. The latter was a rom-com also starring Sydney Sweeney. It was a big hit and made over $220 million worldwide.