In a recent interview on the Rap Radar podcast, Tyler the Creator expressed his disdain for the popular “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest of All Time) debates and top 5 rapper lists. Known for his candidness, the Igor hitmaker argued that such discussions are merely performative and subjective, emphasizing that music is a personal experience, Complex reports.

When prompted to join the conversation about the best rapper in the game and mention artists like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, Tyler the Creator rejected the notion. He dismissed the idea of objective rankings and criticized those who passionately debate their own top five lists.

Tyler mockingly referred to younger individuals who assert their favorite albums from decades ago, highlighting their lack of experience and understanding. He emphasized the importance of personal connections to music, wanting to hear stories and memories associated with specific albums.

This perspective echoes the sentiment of other rappers, such as Lil Wayne, who have questioned the validity of such lists. In February, Billboard and VIBE's “50 Greatest Rappers of All Time” list sparked controversy, with Lil Wayne shrugging off his No. 7 placement and suggesting that his rap peers know who truly holds the top spot.

While Tyler is known for his music and thought-provoking lyrics, he has also made headlines with his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. After teasing its return in Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem's “The Hillbillies” video, Tyler recently announced that the festival will take place on November 11-12. Notably, tickets for the event have already sold out.

Tyler the Creator's candid remarks serve as a reminder that music is a deeply personal and subjective experience. As he challenges the significance of top 5 lists and G.O.A.T. debates, he encourages listeners to focus on the individual connections and emotional resonances that music can evoke.