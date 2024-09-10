Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson has been released from prison after being arrested for failing to pay over $73,000 in child support payments.

TMZ initially reported that Gibson was taken into custody on September 9, 2024. Tyrese Gibson was arrested at the hearing over his child support case. The judge, Kevin Farmer, held Gibson in contempt of court as the bailiff put him in handcuffs. This was after Gibson refused to pay $10,000 a month, which Judge Farmer ordered in April 2023.

At first, Judge Farmer said the Fast and Furious star could avoid jail time if he paid $73,000, which includes $7,500 in attorney fees for his ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

At 5:00 pm PT on September 9, Gibson was released from custody. This was after his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, filed an appeal. The appeal means that Gibson did not have to pay $73,000 before being released.

However, this just delays the impending payment. He still owes it and will have to pay sooner rather than later. TMZ notes that Gibson’s legal team took a similar move last year after he was initially ordered to pay child support.

Who is Tyrese Gibson?

Gibson is a singer and actor based out of Los Angeles, California. He made his music debut with a self-titled debut album in 1998. The album included hit singles “Sweet Lady” and “Nobody Else.”

He followed that up with another album in 2001, 2000 Watts. Since then, he has released six more studio albums, including a collaborative album with TGT titled Three Kings. His most recent album, Beautiful Pain, was released on August 30, 2024.

In 2000, Gibson appeared in his first movie, Love Song. The TV movie helped launch his career, which has continued for over two decades.

A few years later, Gibson got his breakthrough in 2 Fast 2 Furious. He starred in the Fast and Furious movie as Roman Pearce. In the subsequent years, Gibson has starred in Flight of the Phoenix, Four Brothers, Annapolis, and The Take.

He also starred in several installments of the Transformers franchise, starting with Michael Bay’s 2007 movie. Gibson reprised the role of Robert Epps in Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

His other notable credits include Ride Along 2 and Morbius. Coming up, he will star in Hard Matter with Harvey Keitel, Peter Stormare, and Frank Grillo.

His Fast and Furious career

After making his Fast and Furious debut in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Gibson has remained a key member of the team. He returned to the franchise almost eight years later in Fast Five.

Since then, Gibson has not missed an installment of the main Fast and Furious saga. He has appeared in Fast and Furious 6, Furious 7, The Fate of the Furious, F9, and Fast X.

He will presumably be in the upcoming eleventh installment in the series. The Fast and Furious franchise has been a big hit in Hollywood.

Furious 7 leads the way as the highest-grossing entry in the franchise. It made $1.5 billion during its theatrical run on a budget of $190 million.

The Fate of the Furious is the only other installment to cross $1 billion. Fast and Furious 6, Hobbs and Shaw (a spin-off), F9, and Fast X have all made over $700 million.