Tyrese Halburton wants to draw the Bucks in the NBA Playoffs come this Spring.

Although it's the All-Star break, it appears as if Tyrese Haliburton is looking towards April. Halliburton did an interview on Adrian Wojnarowski's The Woj Pod and expressed that he wants to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs.

I don’t want to say it’s a rivalry yet because I feel there’s a proven championship team over there and I’ve never played in a playoff game so I don’t necessarily call it a rivalry,” He said on the podcast. “I know that there are probably a lot of people out there that would call it that. There’s been obviously some extracurricular activities this season between the both of us. So I don’t know right now in the standings they’re the 3 seed and we're the 6 seed. I think that people would enjoy seeing that playoff, I would enjoy that playoff match-up, I think they would enjoy that playoff match-up as well.”

Tyrese Haliburton is indeed correct. As of February 16th, the Bucks are the number three seed and the Pacers are the number six seed. If the playoffs did start today, Haliburton would get the wish of his Pacers matchup up with Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks.

However, it's understandable that he has the confidence to face the Bucks in the playoffs. The Pacers have a 4-1 record against the Bucks this season. During the Pacers' in-season tournament win over the Bucks, there was a lot of trash talk, including Haliburton mocking Damian Lillard by hitting a 3-pointer and doing Lillard's “Dame Time” Celebration.

The playoffs is a different story than regular season matchups however, and the Bucks look to rebound after a shocking loss to the eight-seed Miami Heat in the first round of the Playoffs last Spring. So, the Pacers would be facing off with a motivated and retooled Milwaukee Bucks team built for a long run in the playoffs. But, it's great that Haliburton isn't running from the matchup and, if it were to happen, his comments on The Woj Pod adds a compelling element to the story of the series.