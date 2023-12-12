U2 lead singer Bono took home prizes at the 2023 Voice Arts Awards for his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Bono of U2 has landed a huge award win for the audiobook edition of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Another award win

At the 2023 Voice Arts Awards, Bono took home a win for Audiobook Narration and his voiceover performance.

Congratulations to PRH Audio's 2023 Voice Arts Awards winners🎉⁣

⁣

Join us in congratulating the masterful audiobook narration of Bono (@u2), André Santana (@Andreonthemic)⁣, & the cast of MEXIKID 👏⁣ pic.twitter.com/t28HBpNzGS — Penguin Random House Audio 🎧 📚 (@PRHAudio) December 12, 2023

Other winners include André Santana and the ensemble of Mexikid.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story was released on November 1, 2022. This was the first memoir from the U2 lead singer. Bono would then embark on a solo tour, the “Stories of Surrender” tour, with Kate Ellis, Gemma Doherty, and Jacknife Lee. The tour continued into 2023 with a residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City taking place.

The audiobook version of Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story features Bono narrating his life story. Snippets of Songs of Surrender's arrangements of some of the songs can be heard (it was released before U2 released Songs of Surrender).

Currently, U2 is playing at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They began their residency on September 29 and opened the new high-tech venue. This is the first time that the band has played a residency, and they are celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, during these shows.

U2 is playing Achtung Baby in full for the very first time in a live setting. This means that album tracks including “So Cruel,” “Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World,” and “Love is Blindness” are being played during these shows.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg for these shows. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. is currently healing from health issues and is not with his bandmates for this residency.