Now that U2‘s 40-night Sphere residency has wrapped, fill-in drummer Bram van den Berg is reflecting on the experience. He got to play with Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton in place of iconic drummer Larry Mullen Jr.
Wham bam, thank you Bram!
Van den Berg took to U2's official forum board, Zootopia, to post a thank you message to fans. Back home in the Netherlands, he's reflecting on the experience (“What the f**k did just happen?!” he asked).
“When the news broke last year that I'd be filling in for Larry, my world turned upside down,” he revealed. “To keep the right focus, I decided not to go online anymore, as in reading comments, go[ing] on socials, watch[ing] stuff on YouTube. At least not until the shows are done.
“Now, for the first time opening up ‘the internet,' it is leaving me completely speechless… There was so much love going around during the shows and I felt incredibly supported by the U2 audience. Signs like ‘Wham Bam thank you Bram,' people giving me a smile or a thumbs up, handmade shirts with supporting messages, an occasional Dutch flag… You've all been so good to me!” he continued.
He then discussed the Zootopia thread itself, saying he feels “so privileged to have been part of this Sphere run” and “to have been given the trust by Adam, Larry, Edge, and Bono to represent their incredible legacy night after night.”
Finally, van den Berg revealed he's glad he met his heroes. “They say never meet your heroes. But I'm glad I did. Because they turned out to be the sweetest, genuine, and hardest working people I've ever met,” he said. “And I'm beyond humbled that I got to be part of all of your lives for those two hours and 10 minutes. What an honor!!!”
He signed off by saying, “Thanks for having me!”
A fantastic fill in
For 40 shows, Bram van den Berg of Krezip joined U2 for their Sphere residency. While filling in for a legend like Larry Mullen Jr. is tough, van den Berg held his own. The band even let him put his own touch on iconic songs like “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”
It seems likely that Mullen will retake his rightful place behind the drum kit whenever U2 hits the road next. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton will once again be whole with their drummer. Still, van den Berg has to be thanked for his amazing work.
