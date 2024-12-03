After many years spent broadcasting in his post-playing days, Trent Dilfer was hired as UAB football head coach for the 2023 season. After two disappointing seasons with the Blazers, the school decided to bring back Dilfer for a third season, per John Talty and Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“UAB head coach Trent Dilfer will return for a third season, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports. AD Mark Ingram cited Dilfer's dedication, football IQ and commitment to UAB, among other reasons, behind his decision to retain him for a third season.

“I support Coach Dilfer and the team, and I will do everything I can to help them compete for bowl eligibility and championships in The American and beyond,” Ingram said in a statement.”

UAB football was coming off a 7-6 season in 2022 before Dilfer's 4-8 and 3-9 campaigns over the last two seasons. In 2023, the Blazers moved from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference.