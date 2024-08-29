ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with yet another College Football betting prediction and pick as we welcome the new season. This Week 1 matchup takes the shape of an in-state rivalry as the UC Davis Aggies take on the California Golden Bears. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UC Davis-California prediction and pick.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How to Watch UC Davis vs. California

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network Extra, fuboTV, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UC Davis Could Cover The Spread/Win

The UC Davis Aggies come into the new season following a 7-4 overall record, going 5-3 within the FCS Big Sky Conference. They'll be entering this season with coach Tim Plough at the head position following their previous coach stepping down. The big focus of the team this year will be their offense, which returns 11 starters on that side of the ball. Quarterback Miles Hastings is preparing for his sixth season and his third season as the starter. The Aggies' passing game will be integral in their success, but their running game may garner more looks from opposing defenses, opening the door for Hastings to work without pressure.

UC Davis will also be returning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year in running back Lan Larison who's one of the most electrifying players in the FCS. Their improvements this year will have to come on the defensive side of the ball as they experienced trouble handling teams in high-scoring affairs last season. Still, this team is full of returning veteran players and they're extremely poised to shake up the rankings and become a serious contender in the Big Sky this year.

Why California Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cal Golden Bears will begin the new campaign following a 6-7 season and eighth-place finish in the PAC-12 last season. It'll be their first season under the ACC banner and they'll enjoy this game as three-touchdown favorites over the Aggies. They averaged 30.2 points a game last season as they're returning a number of players on their potent offense, which was the highest-scoring team they've seen since 2016. The hope is that some of their success can transfer over after having to play in one of the best offensive conferences in football last year as they're fully capable of a winning record within the ACC.

Another huge success of last season was California's ability to take the ball away, leading the entire country in defensive turnovers last season. Their defensive staff and personnel on the field features some true talent, so they'll be looking to make the most of their opportunities once again. Furthermore, the Golden Bears saw some solid transfers in the receiving room, adding Tabbias Merriweather (Notre Dame) and Mikey Matthews (Utah) as veterans who can change the game in their favor. If the Golden Bears are able to limit their own turnovers and let their defense do the talking, they should be in fine shape as a great addition to their new conference.

Final UC Davis-California Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game given both teams' strengths on offense. The UC Davis Aggies are led by a six-year quarterback and their pass-centric offense hinges on exceptional performance at the position. Furthermore, they're returning their most electric offensive talent in Lan Larison as he looks for another tremendous year from the running back spot.

Both defenses are also coming in following a solid season, but it's hard not to side with a Golden Bears squad that led the nation in takeaways last year. Their corners are very proficient at hawking the ball in the air and if UC Davis gets too comfortable throwing the ball, they could see the California defense spell their demise. California's interior defense could be their only weak spot on that side of the ball, so it would greatly benefit the Aggies to work Larison in the running game early and often.

As far as the spread goes, 21 points is a hefty total to cover in the first game of the season. Still, we expect to see both offenses have their moments in scoring and flying up the field. We have to side with the California Golden Bears to win this game, but we favor the total over even more as both offenses are capable of exploding for high totals. For our final prediction, let's take the over as California wins this game convincingly.

Final UC Davis-California Prediction & Pick: OVER 53.5 (-110)