DeShaun Foster glowed when speaking about his new opportunity with UCLA.

The UCLA football program named former assistant DeShaun Foster as its new head coach after Chip Kelly departed for Ohio State. Foster looks to help sustain the Bruins' success and broke the silence on his new opportunity.

DeShaun Foster expresses gratitude for his UCLA football promotion

Foster spent a considerable amount of time as a football athlete and assistant at UCLA. He was a student assistant in 2013, a grad assistant in 2014-15, and eventually became a running backs coach for the squad. Moreover, Foster played several seasons as an NFL RB.

He originally agreed to be an assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders but was able to come back to the Bruins as the team's next leader. Foster is grateful and ecstatic about his new opportunity.

“This is a dream come true. I always envisioned being a Bruin ever since I was young, and now being the head coach at my alma mater is such a surreal feeling,” Foster told The Athletic. “The foundation of this program will be built on discipline, respect, and enthusiasm.”

The new Bruins head coach continued, “These are phenomenal young men, and I'm excited to hit the ground running.”

UCLA finished the 2023 season with an 8-5 record in the highly competitive Pac-12 football conference. Chip Kelly may have left for the Ohio State football program, but the Bruins still have a bright future. Coach Foster looks to help take the team to a new level in 2024.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how things play out in the Pac-12 after the anticipated flock of talent to the NFL. Can the UCLA football team improve upon their 2023 showing?