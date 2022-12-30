By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

Dorian Thompson-Robinson came up quite short of breaking a notable UCLA record.

Thompson-Robinson entered the Bruins’ 2022 Sun Bowl matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers in need of 285 passing yards to break the record for the most such yards in program history. Cade McNown currently holds this record, as he capped off his four-season run at UCLA with 10,708 passing yards.

In the end, an apparent back injury prevented Thompson-Robinson from breaking the record. He left the game during the fourth quarter due to the ailment, and he later went straight into the locker room.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson rentre aux vestiaires, aidé par un membre du staff médical de UCLA. 😞 Fin d’une belle carrière NCAA pour un joueur combatif et irréprochable. 📸 @CBSSportspic.twitter.com/uLwSenBdaS — TBP College Football (@thebluepennant) December 30, 2022

UCLA later ruled out the Thompson-Robinson for the rest of the contest, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Ethan Garbers was called on to anchor the offense.

Thompson-Robinson’s collegiate career has now come to an end, and he came a mere 15 passing yards short of shattering McNown’s impressive record. He will at the least leave UCLA holding a multitude of records, including the most touchdown passes in school history. He moved above Brett Hundley on this historic leaderboard during UCLA’s upset win against Utah in October, as he recorded the 76th passing touchdown of his run with the Bruins in the fourth quarter of the Pac-12 clash.

In the big picture, Thompson-Robinson sure now has his sights set on the 2023 NFL Draft.