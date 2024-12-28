ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Gonzaga prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA-Gonzaga.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs play anyone and everyone in the nonconference portion of their season. They do this because they want to build up their national profile and stack as many quality wins as they can. This season, however, the Zags haven't won as many of these high-end games as they had hoped. They lost to UConn and have also lost to West Virginia and Kentucky. The big problem for Gonzaga has been a lack of late-game composure. The losses to West Virginia and Kentucky were games Gonzaga led late. The team just didn't make smart, disciplined plays late in regulation and wobbled in high-stress situations. Mark Few needs to correct that.

Gonzaga now gets one more shot at a quality win before it moves into West Coast Conference play in January and February. The Zags face UCLA in what is a neutral-site game at the Intuit Dome, the Los Angeles Clippers' new NBA home, in Inglewood, Calif.

UCLA had its own problems protecting a lead one week ago. The Bruins led North Carolina 59-43 midway through the second half. Then their offense bogged down and their defense simply could not stop fouling. The referees had a very tight whistle, and UCLA defenders could not adjust to it. UCLA lost the game in the final seconds, a brutal turn of events for coach Mick Cronin. UCLA has also lost to New Mexico this season and could really use a high-end win before it embarks on its first full season of conference basketball in the Big Ten. This is a very important game for both teams, and it is arguably the best game on the board in college basketball for December 28.

Here are the UCLA-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Gonzaga Odds

UCLA: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +158

Gonzaga: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs Gonzaga

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins play good defense. They locked up North Carolina for the first 30 minutes of last week's game in New York before an atypical finish in which they fouled a lot. UCLA should be able to defend without fouling in this game. Given that Gonzaga has been very shaky against good competition, UCLA — getting 4.5 points — has a very good chance of at least keeping this game close if not winning outright. UCLA has a lot more margin for error relative to the spread. Gonzaga hasn't been consistent enough to merit the benefit of the doubt here.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga is due for a really good game. This team has stumbled late in regulation on multiple occasions. One would think that GU will finally put all the pieces together. If Gonzaga has a six- or seven-point lead with five minutes left in the game, it won't stumble and won't allow an underdog to cover the spread.

Final UCLA-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

We firmly think Gonzaga is the better team in this matchup. We also think Gonzaga has received more strong tests against quality opposition. The Zags are going to be more motivated, and they should be able to handle anything UCLA throws their way. Take Gonzaga.

Final UCLA-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -4.5