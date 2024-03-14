The UCLA Bruins will meet the Oregon Ducks at T-Mobile Arena in the Quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a UCLA-Oregon prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Bruins defeated the Oregon State Beavers 67-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. They jumped out to a 34-22 halftime lead. Then, they maintained their lead, never feeling any threat from the Beavers. Dylan Andrews exploded for 31 points while shooting 11 for 15, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Adem Bona finished with 17 points while shooting 5 for 8. The Bruins shot 52.2 percent from the floor, including 60 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they held Oregon State to 47.2 percent from the hardwood, including 31.6 percent from the triples.
The Bruins are looking for their first Pac-12 tournament win since 2014. Ultimately, they have won the tournament four times and were the favorites last season before falling to Arizona in the final.
Oregon will come into this showdown coming off a season where they went 12-8 in the Pac-12 and 20 -11 overall. Now, they hope to redeem themselves after falling to UCLA last season in the Pac-12 Semifinals. Oregon has won the Pac-12 tournament six times, with their last win coming in 2019.
The teams split the season series this season. Oregon defeated the Bruins 64-59 on December 30 at home. Then, UCLA got the 71-63 win over Oregon on February 3 at Paulie Pavilion.
Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win
While the Bruins had a great game, two players struggled against the Beavers. Sebastian Mack and Lazar Stefanovic notably could not do much. Somehow, Mack finished with no points, while Stefanovic had six. It was a far different story when the Bruins last faced the Ducks. Significantly, Mack had 16 points, while Stefanovic had 15 points to help lead the Bruins to a victory at Paulie Pavilion. Both were critical players in that game and hope to serve the same role in this showdown. Moreover, Stefanovic was a monster on the boards with 10 rebounds.
Andrews has been the best player on the Bruins for a few games now. Ultimately, he is showing up when it matters. He leveled the Beavers and hopes to do the same against the Ducks. In fact, he scored 21 points while shooting 9 for 16 in the win against the Ducks last month. His ability to hit shots in open space makes him a valuable asset.
But the Bruins really hope they can get some consistency from Bona. So far, things have looked great over the past 10 games, as he has been very productive. Then, he delivered in the first round against the Beavers. Look for the Ducks to utilize the big man again and count on him as another secondary scoring option.
The Bruins didn't do anything special in that win against the Ducks. Instead, they shot the ball well, hitting 44.8 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. They also held the Ducks to 42.6 percent shooting, including a paltry 27.3 percent from the triples. It also helped that UCLA forced 10 turnovers while also winning the board battle.
UCLA will cover the spread if all four of their top players find a way to get good shots. Then, they need to clamp down on defense and make things difficult for the Ducks.
Why Oregon Will Cover The Spread/Win
Things have been challenging for the Ducks all season. Despite it all, they have found themselves locked in the fourth spot in the Pac-12. But they also have to face a team that has given them fits. Luckily, they have some players that can make things happen.
Jermaine Couisnard comes to mind. He finished the season with an average of 15.5 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor. However, he has had moments where he has struggled. When the Bruins beat the Ducks, Couisnard had just six points while shooting 1 for 9 from the floor. The Ducks need him to do a lot more and take better shots.
N'Faly Dante is their second-best player, averaging 15.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game and shooting 67.7 percent from the hardwood. Dante did his part against UCLA in their last encounter, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds while shooting 6 for 7. Unfortunately, he also turned the ball over three times. Oregon knows that he can produce on the offensive end. But he also needs to be careful with the basketball.
Jackson Shelstad is a solid player, averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent. In their last showdown, he scored 10 points while shooting 5 for 12 against the Bruins. However, he also missed all three shots from beyond the arc.
Oregon will cover the spread if Couisnard can shoot the ball well while helping out Dante and Shelstad. Then, the Ducks need to make things tough on defense for the Bruins.
Final UCLA-Oregon Prediction & Pick
The Ducks and Bruins seem to have a rivalry building up in the Pac-12. Do not look at the rankings. It means nothing in this scenario, as the Bruins have played the Ducks well. Also, consider the fact that UCLA eliminated Oregon last season from the Pac-12 Tournament and certainly has the talent to do it again. Expect a tight game, with a winner not coming out until the very end. In the end, UCLA will find a way to cover the spread against Oregon, and probably win it, too.
