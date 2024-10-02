ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Penn State looks to remain undefeated as they face UCLA. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCLA-Penn State prediction and pick.

UCLA enters the game at 1-3 on the year. They opened the year with a win over Hawaii on the road. They would be down 10-0 at the half, and would still be down heading into the fourth quarter. UCLA would tie the game early in the fourth, and then win the game on a field goal with 56 seconds left in the game. Still, it has been a struggle since. Thye lost to Indiana 42-13, and then fell to both LSU and Oregon.

Meanwhile, Penn State is 4-0 on the year. They opened up with a dominating performance over West Virginia, winning the game 34-12. They would then face Bowling Green. Penn State was down 24-20 going into the second half. The defense would step up from there, as Penn State won 34-27. Penn State has rebounded since then. They would beat Kent State 56-0 and then win 21-7 over an ranked Illinois team.

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ethan Garbers has led the way for UCLA this year. He has completed 67 passes on 117 attempts this year, completing 57.3 percent of his passes this year. He has 808 yards on the year with three touchdowns. Still, he has thrown six interceptions this year, while he has not been protected well. Garbers has been sacked 12 times already this year.

Rico Flores has led the way in the receiving game this year. He has 12 receptions on the year with 187 yards. He has a touchdown this year as well. Meanwhile, Maoliki Matavao has eight receptions on the year for 106 yards. Meanwhile, TJ Harden has been solid this year. He has carried the ball 41 times this year for 125 yards and a touchdown. Still, he is averaging just three yards per carry this year. Harden has also brought in 13 receptions for 88 yards. Keegan Jones is second on the team in rushing, with ten rushes for 55 yards. He has also brought in five receptions for 60 yards this year.

UCLA is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 82nd in opponent yards per game. They are 26th against the rush, but 117th against the pass. Carson Schwesigner has led the way this year. He leads with the team with 34 tackles, while also having a forced fumble. Further, KJ Wallace has been solid this year. He has a sack with four passes broken up on the year. UCLA has five sacks on the year, with four takeaways.

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Drew Allar has led the way for the Penn State offense this year. He has completed 56 of 79 passes this year for 864 yards. He has eight touchdown passes this year while throwing just one interception. Allar has been sacked just five times this year as well. He has run pretty well this year. Allar has 92 rushing yards and two scores this year.

Tyler Warren has led the way in the receiving game. Warren has 20 receptions this year for 260 yards this year. He has also scored two touchdowns this year. Omari Evans has also been solid this year. He has just eight receptions but for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison Wallace III rounds out the top receivers on the year. He has 12 receptions for 196 yards with two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Nicholas Singleton has been solid this year. He has run the ball 53 times for 408 yards and three scored. Further, he has six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kaytron Allen has 53 carries for 289 yards and a touchdown.

The Penn State defense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting fourth in opponent yards per game. They are seventh against the rush while sitting 13th against the pass this year. Jaylen Reed has led the defense. He leads the team with 31 tackles while having a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended. Abdul Carter has also been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles, while having three sacks, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. Penn State has 11 sacks this year while also having seven takeaways.

Final UCLA-Penn State Prediction & Pick

While the UCLA defense has not been good, the offense has been horrible. They are 117th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 123rd in yards per game this year. The Penn State offense has been this year. Further, UCLA has struggled on offense, while the Penn State defense has been great. Penn State will dominate this game. Take Penn State and lay the points.

Final UCLA-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -27.5 (-118)