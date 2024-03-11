There's an argument to be made that UConn basketball has been the most consistent program in men's college basketball since day one this season. Though we're still a few weeks away from seeing if the Huskies can claim another national title, UConn closed out the regular season with a bang in a record-setting 74-60 win over Providence on Saturday.
With the win, UConn became the first team to win 18 conference games in the Big East and also set a program record with its 28th regular season win, per the Hartford Courant. The Huskies are two wins away from having consecutive 30-win seasons for the first time in program history and seven wins from their most wins in a single season.
This one meant a little more to UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley who had never beaten Providence on the road before Saturday in four previous occasions dating back to his time with Rhode Island.
“I’m not gonna lie, it felt pretty good. I’ve had to eat (bleep) in this building a bunch,” Hurley said, per Joe Arruda. “It wasn’t something I was thinking about too much because we were thinking history here, we were thinking legacy for Tristen Newton and Donovan Clingan and Karaban, the two-year run these guys have been on, they’re as good as any two-year run from a winning standpoint that anyone has had in the history of our program. We were thinking history, we were thinking legacy today, we were thinking exclamation point on the regular season.”
Huskies finding their groove
The scoreline reflects another dominant performance from Dan Hurley's squad. The Huskies needed a swift kick in the ass during this game though and Hurley provided that.
Providence opened the game by scoring the first seven points. Four minutes in, the Friars led the defending national champions 15-2. Whatever Hurley and his staff said during the first media timeout, it worked to the utmost degree as UConn closed the first half with a 40-9 run, taking an 18-point cushion into the locker room.
It was the latest drubbing in what has been a nearly flawless conference run in the Big East for the Huskies. Saturday's 14-point victory was UConn's 11th double-digit conference win. Since losing to Creighton on Feb. 20, UConn is 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 18.75. Its three wins before the Creighton loss were by 28, 36 and 25 points, respectively.
On paper, this year's Huskies team is better than last year's. UConn took a five-game winning streak into the Big East tournament as a three-seed last season. This year, the Huskies are marching in as the top dog and are the team to beat in the conference.
A run of relative ease later this week that ends with a Big East title could cement UConn basketball as the team beat in the entire country. Last year's national championship will already put a target on the Huskies' backs. They have the coach and talent to answer the bell though and we'll see what this UConn team is truly made of as the bright lights of the postseason loom.