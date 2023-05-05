Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

In the co-main event, we have a No. 1 contender fight in the welterweight division between Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns. Both fighters are hungry and looking to get the next crack at the champion of the division and that happens with a win here this weekend at UFC 288. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Muhammad-Burns prediction and pick.

Belal Muhammad (22-3) is the fighter that many believed deserved to be next in line for a title shot before Colby Covington. He gets to prove those who have been doubting him during his 8-fight winning streak wrong with a win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.

Gilbert Burns (22-5) will be looking to try to capture the welterweight championship for a second time if he is able to get past Belal Muhammad. He has been streaking at the right time and a big win here the UFC can’t possibly pass him up for another title shot.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Belal Muhammad-Gilbert Burns Odds

Belal Muhammad: +106

Gilbert Burns: -130

Over 4.5 Rounds: -148

Under 4.5 Round: +116

How to Watch Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

TV: ESPN+ PPV

Stream: ESPN+ PPV

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Why Belal Muhammad Will Win

Belal Muhammad has been underappreciated during his run for the title. He has been on a sneaky long win streak with wins over top-ranked opposition like Stephen Thompson, Sean Brady, Demian Maia, and Vicente Luque.

Muhammad has a style of fighting that is hard to match due to his pace and ability to grind his opponents. He has good boxing with good wrestling to stifle any offensive game plan his opponents may have. He will need to push a hard pace for 25 minutes in order to break Burns and get the biggest win of his career.

Why Gilbert Burns Will Win

Gilbert Burns is on a mission to get back into title contention and a win this weekend will make that happen. He just dominated Jorge Masvidal just a few weeks ago and is back at it fighting a 5-round fight against the surging Belal Muhammad come Saturday night.

Burns being a BJJ world champion things can get dicey for Muhammad if he wants to take the fight to the mat. Also if Muhammad wants to keep the fight standing, we have seen Burns go toe to toe with some of the more powerful strikers in the division. Burns has the ability to beat Muhammad anywhere this fight goes.

Final Belal Muhammad-Gilbert Burns Prediction & Pick

Gilbert Burns undoubtedly has more tools in the shed than his counterpart Belal Muhammad. The thing that Muhammad has is an endless gas tank and a will to win and that has taken him very far. Ultimately, I think that pace and pressure over 25 minutes could be the key to Muhammad claiming victory here over Burns. As Burns starts to fade when we get into the championship rounds Muhammad takes over for a late finish or a unanimous decision victory.

Final Belal Muhammad-Gilbert Burns Prediction & Pick: Belal Muhammad (+106) Over 4.5 Rounds (-148)