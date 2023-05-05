The UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo Main Card is finally here as tensions will reach a fever pitch from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We’re back with another prediction and pick for the opening fight of Saturday’s Main Card in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. Legendary Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner Kron Gracie will make his return to the octagon after over three years to take on Canada’s Charles “Air” Jourdain. Don’t miss the action as the main card is stacked top to bottom! Check out our UFC odds series for our Gracie-Jourdain prediction and pick.

Kron Gracie is 5-1 as mixed martial artist and has gone 1-1 inside of the UFC. He’s a core member of the legendary Gracie family in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and made a career for himself by winning some of the top jiu jitsu competitions on the planet. In MMA, he was a 3-0 fighter at Rizin in 2016 and won his UFC debut in 2019. His last fight was also in 2019 when he lost to Cub Swanson unanimously. Gracie returns to the octagon after more than three years away and will face a staunch opponent in Charles Jourdain. Gracie stands 5’9″ with a 70-inch reach.

Charles Jourdain is 13-6-1 as a professional and has gone 4-5-1 since joining the UFC. Jourdain made his UFC debut in 2019 and has been seriously active, but hasn’t been able to string together a run of wins. His most impressive performance came during a loss to Shane Burgos in which he landed a record amount of strikes in one round of competition. He lost the following bout to Nathaniel Wood could seriously use a win to get back on track. Jourdain stands 5’9″ with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 288 Odds: Kron Gracie-Charles Jourdain Odds

Kron Gracie: +148

Charles Jourdain: -192

Over (1.5) rounds: -128

Under (1.5) rounds: +102

How to Watch Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Kron Gracie Will Win

Kron Gracie could arguably be the best grappler in the UFC ahead of his return fight. He has a legendary resume when it comes to jiu jitsu in the Gi and was able to translate his skills well to MMA. While he’s just 1-1 in the UFC and hasn’t fought in over three years, he’s been keeping his skills sharp and will have a new striking game heading into this one. Nevertheless, he’ll probably be giving up some ground in the striking department, so he should look to get this fight grounded as soon as possible. While Jourdain has some experience on the ground, he’ll be worlds behind what Gracie is capable of.

Getting this fight to the mat will be the most important thing for Kron Gracie. If he chooses to stand with Jourdain, he’ll undoubtedly get pieced-up in the striking. The long layoff is also a serious concern for him. While he hasn’t been inactive by operating his jiu jitsu school, he’s bound to show some signs of ring rust when getting hit by a live opponent for the first time in a while. Gracie will have to be the aggressor and get this fight to the ground to secure this win with a patented submission.

Why Charles Jourdain Will Win

Charles Jourdain has become a favorite among fans to watch and carries the flag as Canada’s most exciting fighter. He’ll once again have the whole country backing him as he welcomes Gracie to the octagon. Jourdain has been incredible active and has fought 10 times since Kron Gracie had his last fight. The massive disparity in activity will play handsomely in favor of Jourdain as he’ll also have a huge advantage in the striking department. Jourdain has great hands and throws punches with a ton of pop behind them. While he doesn’t have outstanding KO-ability, he’s got a knack for out-striking his opponents.

Jourdain will win this fight if he can avoid spending too much, if any, time on his back. He’s got enough capabilities to survive with his jiu jitsu, but against a specialist like Gracie, it’s only a matter of time before he locks something in. Jourdain will have to try to keep this fight standing and do as much damage as he can before Gracie shoots for the eventual takedown. From there, Jourdain will have to be creative in stuffing the shots as Gracie is known to come from unorthodox angles. If he can open up with his striking, he should win this fight as the favorite.

Final Kron Gracie-Charles Jourdain Prediction & Pick

Charles Jourdain has the massive striking advantage in this fight and will ultimately win if it stays standing. Kron Gracie will ultimately win this fight if he’s able to get Jourdain to the ground as there’s no doubt that he’ll be active with his submissions. The biggest question here will be the long layoff for Gracie. Coming back after more than three years, it’s surprising to see this betting line so close. Charles Jourdain also had a ton of trouble stopping the takedowns of Nathaniel Wood, but he’ll be in a much more dangerous spot if he does so again this time around. Let’s take Gracie to score the upset submission here in his return.

Final Kron Gracie-Charles Jourdain Prediction & Pick: Kron Gracie Wins by Submission (+230)