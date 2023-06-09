UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Aiemann Zahabi and Aoriqileng. Both Zahabi and Aoriqileng are riding two fight-winning streaks coming into this matchup and are looking for that coveted third win in a row come this Saturday night. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Zahabi-Aoriqileng prediction and pick.

Aiemann Zahabi (9-2) is the brother of well-known head coach of Tristar Gym Firas Zahabi and he has now finally come into his own in the last two years. He had some bad losses early in his UFC career but has finally found his footing with back-to-back wins over Drako Rodriguez and Ricky Turcios in his last two fights. He is looking to make it three in a row when he takes on the dangerous Aoriqileng this Saturday night.

Aoriqileng (24-9) much like Zahabi didn't have an easy going early in his UFC career dropping each of his first two fights but at flyweight. Since moving up to the bantamweight division he has looked a completely different fighter. He has now won two in a row and is hoping he can keep his continued success going against the hometown favorite Zahabi at UFC 289.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Aiemann Zahabi-Aoriqileng Odds

Aiemann Zahabi: -105

Aoriqileng: -115

Over 2.5 Rounds: -210

Under 2.5 Round: +160

UFC 289: How to Watch Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Aiemann Zahabi Will Win

Aiemann Zahabi trains at Tristar which is the premier gym in Canada. He has a good blend of kicks, punches, and movement that has worked well in his two-fight winning streak against tough competitors like Drako Rodriguez and Ricky Turcious. As this fight will be fought inside the 30-foot octagon it will give Zahabi more space to operate.

He should have a significant speed advantage in this fight and his wide fighting stance should give Aoriqileng some trouble trying to land at range. If he can operate at his pace and at his range it will be exceptionally hard for Aoriqileng to track him down and get his offense going. That will help him get his first three-fight winning streak in his UFC career.

Why Aoriqileng Will Win

Aoriqileng has looked like a powerhouse since coming into his UFC career. He has exceptional power and has shown that in each of his four fights in the UFC. Aoriqileng does very well when he is able to march forward, cut off the cage, and get into boxing range to land his devastating combinations.

His boxing is quite crisp and he mixes it up very well from the body to the head making it hard for his opponents to get a read when trying to defend and counter. Aoriqileng is constantly stalks his prey and if he is able to get on the inside of the kicks of Zahabi he can keep his winning ways going and make it three in a row.

Final Aiemann Zahabi-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick

This should be a chess match between these two strikers. Zahabi will try to maintain his distance by utilizing his kicks meanwhile Aoriqileng will attempt to walk forward and land his offensive attacks. Ultimately, Aoriqileng should be the one that will be landing the more devastating shots just as long as he is able to cut off the cage and not get caught chasing Zahabi around and get the unanimous decision victory.

Final Aiemann Zahabi-Aoriqileng Prediction & Pick: Aoriqileng (-115), Over 2.5 Rounds -210