The UFC makes its return to Vancouver for the first time since 2019 to bring Canadian fans UFC 289. We're ready to bring you predictions and picks for a main card riddled with action, including this next bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division. No. 13 ranked Dan “50k” Ige will take on the one-of-a-kind Nate “The Train” Landwehr. This fight won't have a dull moment! Check out our UFC odds series for our Ige-Landwehr prediction and pick.

Dan Ige is 16-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 8-5 under the UFC banner. An early Contender Series alum, Ige has made a name for himself fighting some of the division's most lethal killers. He has a 63% finish rate and has earned his nickname with several performance bonuses. He's 2-3 in his last five fights, including losing three consecutively, but he'll be coming off a win over Damon Jackson in a fight he dominated. Look for the Hawaiian to build on his momentum and turn in another exciting performance. Ige stands 5'7″ with a 71-inch reach.

Nate Landwehr is 17-4 as a professional fighter and is 4-2 inside of the UFC. He began his career as a brawler and went 1-2 in some exciting fights. Since, Landwehr has strung together three consecutive wins over formidable opponents like L'udovit Klein, David Onama, and Austin Lingo. His new, measured approach has seen some success as “The Train” hopes to cruise into the top-15 rankings. Landwehr stands 5'9″ with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Dan Ige-Nate Landwehr Odds

Dan Ige: -265

Nate Landwehr: +200

Over (2.5) rounds: -108

Under (2.5) rounds: -118

How to Watch Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

TV: ESPN+ UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN app, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Dan Ige Will Win

Dan Ige's best skill continues to be his boxing and lightning fast hands, but he's had a hard time opening up against high-level competition. Ige's last three losses came to Josh Emmett, Korean Zombie, and Movsar Evloev, so there's a clear discrepancy in the competition compared to his opponent Landwehr. In his last fight, Ige was able to loosen up and find his striking rhythm once again. He stayed patient against the awkward striking of Damon Jackson and should look to do the same having a speed advantage over Landwehr. Ige will once again have to be patient and look for the right openings as Landwehr will walk him down with intention.

To win this fight, Ige will have to have success in his counter-punching. Landwehr tends to be the first to action, so Ige can thrive if he figures out the timing of his opponent. He'll also have to be mindful of the takedown and his 26% defense rate. He's had trouble getting out from under opponents in the past, so Ige will have to have a sense of urgency when he finds himself on his back. The longer this fight stays in boxing range, the more chances he'll have to land some significant bombs. It'll take a lot to put Landwehr out, but Ige has the power in his hands to do so if he can find the target cleanly.

Why Nate Landwehr Will Win

Nate Landwehr has won his last three consecutive fights by simply being the meaner fighter in the octagon. He thrives in the face of adversity and is more than willing to take a few shots just to get his one off. “The Train” continues to march forward at all points of the fight and has shown that his cardio is nothing to be messed with in a three-round environment. Landwehr will benefit from a sloppy, dirty fight as his chaotic style usually finds a way to break the will of opponents. If this fight gets deep into the third round, expect Landwehr to be the one pressing the action.

Nate Landwehr can upset as an underdog in this fight if he brings the action to Ige for all three rounds. Ige does best when he's able to set his feet and fight shots in his boxing. If Landwehr can crowd him and back him up into tight spaces against the fence, his pressure and output could be too much for Ige's defense to handle. Landwehr also has a 62% takedown rate with an 86% defense, giving him the stern advantage in grappling. If he's smart, he should look to gain control and land ground-and-pound shots to damage Ige on the ground. The messier he can make this for Ige, the more Landwehr can thrive as the underdog.

Final Dan Ige-Nate Landwehr Prediction & Pick

Dan Ige will have more chances to win and end this fight on the feet. He's the cleaner boxer and is much more accurate, but his chin isn't anywhere close to what Landwehr's is. For him to win, it'll take a masterful striking effort where he takes little damage. However, this version of Nate Landwehr won't be so keen to walk forward and serve as a punching bag for three rounds. Landwehr should undoubtedly mix in his wrestling and look to gain control on Ige. While Ige may have been the pick a year or two ago, Landwehr is on an impressive run and poses a unique problem to fighters like Ige. Let's take Nate “The Train” to get this win as an underdog.

Final Dan Ige-Nate Landwehr Prediction & Pick: Nate Landwehr (+200)