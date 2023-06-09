UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana kicks off the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Diana Belbita and Maria Oliveira. Both of these fighters are coming off losses and are drastically in need of a win if they want to keep their UFC dreams alive. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Belbita-Oliveira prediction and pick.

Diana Belbita (14-7) has had a rough guy in her time in the UFC with only one win in her last four fights. In her lone win against Hannah Goldy she showed what her capabilities are in the octagon and if she brings that same grit and tenacity it should be a great fight on Saturday night against Maria Oliveira.

Maria Oliveira (13-6) also hasn't had the best time in the UFC with just a 1-2 record and her lone being a controversial one against Gloria de Paula. Oliveira is another fighter that just loves to be in a scrap and seeing as that is Belbita's forte as well this fight has the potential to be an absolute banger at UFC 289.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 289 Odds: Diana Belbita-Maria Oliveira Odds

Diana Belbita: -118

Maria Oliveira: -104

Over 2.5 Rounds: -310

Under 2.5 Round: +225

UFC 289: How to Watch Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

TV: UFC Fight Pass

Stream: UFC Fight Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Diana Belbita Will Win

Diana Belbita is a scrapper by trade. She loves to come forward, be the aggressor, and put the pace on her opponents. Belbita is also tough as nails as she has never been finished by strikes in her career all while she has six wins by KO/TKO. Her faults come with her defensive grappling and submission defense but luckily for her, that is not what Maria Oliveira brings to the table.

Oliveira will give Belbita the fight that she wants which is just a straight-up brawl on the feet. You can expect these two to throw down from the moment the opening bell rings to the final bell. As long as Belbita can keep this fight upright and at her preferred range where she can land her crisp 1-2s she can get back on track here.

Why Maria Oliveira Will Win

Maria Oliveira showed glimpses of what she is capable of in her win against Gloria de Paula even though it was a controversial win. She utilizes a ton of kicks, movement, and volume in her attempt to just overwhelm her opponents. That is something she must do if she wants to get her first win since June 2022.

She will need to refrain from getting into a brawl and firefight with Belbita who thrives in that kind of environment. Oliveira will need to stay on her bike and use the 30-foot octagon to her advantage and stay out of the range of Belbita. If she stays technical and utilizes movement on the feet she can squeak this out on the judge's scorecards.

Final Diana Belbita-Maria Oliveira Prediction & Pick

This should be a relatively closely contested striking match on the feet between these two strawweight fighters. I believe that Belbita will be the one coming forward and pushing the pace which will be hard for Oliveira to match. She also does a good job at maintaining boxing range and getting on the inside of the kicks of Oliveira. Having the punching power and the volume advantages that Belbita has over Oliveira should be enough for her to get the job done here on Saturday night.

Final Diana Belbita-Maria Oliveira Prediction & Pick: Diana Belbita (-118), Over 2.5 Rounds (-310)