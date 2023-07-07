UFC 290 is finally here and fight fans will be treated to a slate of exciting bouts on the Early Prelims, including this one in the Bantamweight (135 lb) Division. Budding South African prospect Cameron Saaiman will be taking on Terrence Mitchell who steps in on short notice. Check out our UFC odds series for our Saaiman-Mitchell prediction and pick.

Cameron Saaiman is undefeated in his short fighting career at 8-0 and has gone 2-0 in the UFC since earning a contract on DWCS. He trains out of Team CIT in South Africa with fellow fighter Dricus Du Plessis and has emerged as a solid contender in this new crop of young talent. Saaiman is coming in off back-to-back wins against Steven Koslow and Mana Martinez and hopes to make it a third in a row. Saaiman stands 5'8″ with a 67-inch reach.

Terrence Mitchell is 15-2 as a mixed martial artist and will be making his UFC debut on a few weeks notice to step in for Christian Rodriguez. Mitchell has been fighting since 2009 and has been very active in the regional Alaskan MMA circuit, where he ranks No. 1. After an early exit on The Ultimate Fighter 24, Mitchell will make his return to the UFC stage in hopes of landing a massive upset win. Mitchell stands 5'9″.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Cameron Saaiman-Terrence Mitchell Odds

Cameron Saaiman: -520

Terrence Mitchell: +350

Over (1.5) rounds: +136

Under (1.5) rounds: -174

How to Watch Cameron Saaiman vs. Terrence Mitchell

TV: ESPN+

Stream: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN App

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Cameron Saaiman Will Win

Cameron Saaiman has handled the massive stage of the UFC very well and is becoming a household name in his home country of South Africa. At just 22 years old, Saaiman carries himself like a veteran and fights with extreme confidence. Although he's been able to stay perfect, he's encountered adversity in his fights and proves that he can find his way out of tough situations. He's a very active wrestler and has a solid jiu jitsu base to go along with it. His striking is crisp and his cardio holds up well, so expect Saaiman to keep his foot on the gas in this one.

During his last fight, Saaiman had trouble staying disciplined and racked up multiple penalty stoppages through eye pokes and illegal strikes. Since he has a track record of doing so, he'll need to be totally vigilant as the referee won't hesitate to take a point from him. He'll be the fresher, more ready fighter with the longer camp and as a massive favorite, Saaiman should look to get the job done with a finish. As he continues to evolve with each time in the octagon, look for Saaiman to show an improved wrinkle of his game as he learns from teammate Du Plessis during their camps.

Why Terrence Mitchell Will Win

Terrence Mitchell will be stepping into this fight with a few weeks notice, but he's stayed very active in the the Alaska Combat Entertainment promotion. He's on a roll right now as he's coming in off back-to-back submission wins in the first round. The glaring issue, however, will be the discrepancy in competition between Mitchell and Saaiman. While Mitchell is 11 years older, Saaiman has already had three UFC appearances and won them all. Mitchell will have to come into this fight the best he's ever been. He's a dangerous striker and could threaten on the feet, but he truly shines with his jiu jitsu and ability to chase the submission.

To win this fight, Mitchell will have to stay patient and avoiding emptying his tank early. He's bound to have a few jitters with it being his debut, but Mitchell will benefit from playing this one cool and waiting for Saaiman to make a mistake. His ground game is good enough for him to throw up a few submission attempts, so it'll be interesting to see how Saaiman handles him. Mitchell will have twice as many fights under his belt than his opponent, so don't be surprised if this fight is closer than the lines may indicate.

Final Cameron Saaiman-Terrence Mitchell Prediction & Pick

Cameron Saaiman was preparing for a much better opponent in Christian Rodriguez, but will have to stick to his game plan if he wants to come away as the winner in this one. Terrence Mitchell may have his moments in some of the grappling exchanges, but the glaring difference will be the level of competition between these two. Saaiman should win handily if he sticks to his game plan and remains disciplined. Since there's no value on his betting line, look for a KO/TKO prop as he looks for a finish.

Final Cameron Saaiman-Terrence Mitchell Prediction & Pick: Cameron Saaiman (-520); Wins by KO/TKO (-145)