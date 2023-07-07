UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez continues on the prelims with a fight in the men's flyweight division between Edgar Chairez and Tatsuro Taira. Chairez is coming into his short-notice debut fight riding a two-fight win streak meanwhile, the undefeated Taira is riding three-straight wins inside the octagon. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Taira-Chairez prediction and pick.

Tatsuro Taira (13-0) is only three fights into his UFC career and looks like a real title contender already. He has a great blend of striking and submissions that is extremely hard for those in the flyweight division to match. He was originally scheduled to fight Kleydson Rodriguez two weeks ago but now he will be fighting newcomer Edgar Chairez two weeks later at UFC 290 this weekend.

Edgar Chairez (10-4) had really success as a big underdog against Clayton Carpenter on the Contender Series but he was outworked down the stretch as he lost the fight via unanimous decision. Since that loss, he has won each of his last two fights with his most recent win coming by submission which was one of the latest stoppages you will ever see in this sport. He steps in on about two weeks' notice to take on top flyweight prospect Tatsuro Taira.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Tatsuro Taira-Edgar Chairez

Tatsuro Taira: -1200

Edgar Chairez: +680

Over 1.5 Rounds: +108

Under 1.5 Rounds: -136

How to Watch Tatsuro Taira vs. Edgar Chairez

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Tatsuro Taira Will Win

Tatsuro Taira is arguably the top prospect in the entire men's flyweight division. He has the ability to beat his opponents anywhere the fight goes from the stand-up to the grappling and everything in between. Even though he is a great striker, he does his best work on the mat with this flawless submission game.

His wrestling seems far more along than most in the flyweight division and then when he is able to get his opponent down it's pure domination from there. Taira's transitions on the mat and his back take are some of the best in the division and if he is able to take Chairez there it can be an early night for him.

Why Edgar Chairez Will Win

Edgar Chairez has shown his willingness to walk through fire against his opposition which is something he needs to do against Tatsuro Taira in this matchup. He has the ability to mix things up on the feet with his nasty calf kicks and powerful counters as well as his takedowns and submission game.

Taking on someone with Taira's abilities on short notice is not an easy task but it's not one that Chairez will shy away from. He will need to keep Taira guessing, hammer those calf kicks and counter him as he comes in range to land takedowns if he wants to score a massive upset at UFC 290.

Final Tatsuro-Taira-Edgar Chairez Prediction & Pick

Edgar Chairez is a tough, gritty fighter from Mexico and he will not go down without a fight. With that said, this is a terrible stylistic matchup for Chairez. The way he had trouble defending takedowns from Clayton Carpenter spells bad news for him against Taira. Ultimately, Taira lands some big heavy leg kicks early in round one and then gets a hold of Chairez, takes him down, and submits him shortly thereafter.

Final Tatsuro Taira-Edgar Chairez Prediction & Pick: Tatsuro Taira Wins By Submission (-200), Under 1.5 Rounds (-136)