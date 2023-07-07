The UFC 290 Prelims from Las Vegas will come to a close with the Featured Bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. UFC Legend and former champ Robbie Lawler will take on the always-electric Niko Price. Don't miss a second of the action as the main card follows immediately after! Check out our UFC odds series for our Lawler-Price prediction and pick.

Robbie Lawler is 29-16 as a mixed martial artist and has gone 14-10 after joining the UFC 20 years ago. The former champion has turned in countless performances that are etched in combat history and will look to possibly go out on a high note with a win. Lawler is just 1-5 in his last six fights and has seen his age catch up with him, but it hasn't stopped him from fighting the same way he always has. Lawler will make his 25th walk to the UFC octagon. He stands 5'11” with a 54-inch reach.

Niko Price is 15-6 as a professional fighter and has gone 7-6-2 in his fights with the UFC. While he had a decent run upon his arrival to the promotion, he's struggled in his last last five going 1-3-1. While he was able to dominate a veteran like Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision, he struggled against the fast hands of Phil Rowe in his last fight. Price will look to pay the ultimate respect to a fighter that paved the way for his generation. Price stands 6'0″ with a 76-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Robbie Lawler-Niko Price Odds

Robbie Lawler: +210

Niko Price: -280

Over (2.5) rounds: +134

Under (2.5) rounds: -172

How to Watch Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Robbie Lawler Will Win

Regardless of the outcome, Robbie Lawler will always be remembered as one of the most exciting and recognizable figures in the sport of MMA. He's always been a fan-favorite with his “Ruthless” performances, constantly turning back the clock and defying his age. At 41, Lawler still has an intense passion for fighting and won't waver one bit of his patented fighting style. The major issue at this point is obviously his chin. Lawler's been involved in some classic wars over the years and it's clear that the damage will take its toll over time.

To win this fight, Lawler will have to protect his chin and not let Niko Price overwhelm him with big shots. He's listed as a sizable underdog and he'll likely look to call it a career after his 25th UFC fight. There's no question that he'll be looking to go out on his own terms if that's the case, so look for Lawler to be aggressive from the start of this fight. He's got enough power in his hands to stun his opponent, so never count Robbie Lawler out in a scrap like this.

Why Niko Price Will Win

Niko Price has a very unique fighting style that isn't highlighted by any one particular area. He's wild on the feet and will throw strikes from his unorthodox stances. He's also a strong wrestler and can wear on opponents against the cage. In the clinch, Price has sharp elbows and generates a lot of leverage with his shoulders. If Price can grab Robbie Lawler and control the clinch, he could land damaging body shots and hurt his cardio. In the wrestling, Price could turn out to be the fresher guy as he's better in the grappling transitions. Price has a chance to control this fight in every area if he can fight a smart fight.

Price lost his last fight via punches and has shown a tendency to be rocked in many of his fights. If Robbie Lawler sees any kind of opening, he'll be quick to go for the finish. Price has to be extremely careful in not getting caught knowing that he's the more athletic fighter. If this fight stays on the feet, Niko Price has a good chance to cruise to a decision win off his point fighting techniques.

Final Robbie Lawler-Niko Price Prediction & Pick

It's going to be bittersweet watching Robbie Lawler and knowing it'll be his last fight in the UFC. Still, he matches up well against Price and will have a chance to win this fight. There's no doubt that the Vegas crowd will be full support of Lawler as he makes the walk to the cage. The right pick in this situation is to take Niko Price purely due to his age and athleticism. Robbie Lawler hasn't been reacting to punches well and if Price lands, it could be over quick. However, this fight has a great chance to go the distance as both fighters have a ton of respect for each other and love to scrap. Let's take the over with the prediction as we see Robbie Lawler in yet another war of a fight.

Final Robbie Lawler-Niko Price Prediction & Pick: OVER 2.5 Rounds (+134)