Sean O'Malley shocked the MMA world when he took down Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 with a textbook right hook to the face.

But before the glorious victory, the 28-year-old admitted this was the most nerve-wracking preparation for a fight in his career because of Sterling's skillset and the magnitude of the moment.

“Honestly, this was the most nervous I've ever been for a fight,” O'Malley said per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. “In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. … But how can I not be confident when I possess this f—ing right hand, baby?”

In the post-bout interview, O'Malley made sure to flex his muscles after paying his respects to Sterling. It was the biggest win of his career by a mile, and brought him to championship status for the first time. He is now 17-1-1 all time, and the future is bright for him in the division, especially with his confidence level.

“It only takes one mistake against me,” O'Malley said. “I don't even know if that was a mistake. I'm just that f—ing good.”

O'Malley hit Sterling with one of the cleanest right hands ever seen in the octagon, and Sterling knew before the punch even arrived that he was going to take a shot as he fell forward. It was over just seconds later, as O'Malley capitalized on the open opportunity and finished him on the ground.

The new Bantamweight champ called out Chito Vera after getting the job done, wanting a rematch with the only fighter to ever defeat him in his decade-long career. The sides would have to work out a potential matchup, but there are others that would make more sense for the champ to fight at this stage.