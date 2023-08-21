Conor McGregor has not been seen or heard from since his loss to Dustin Poirier. The UFC star suffered a broken leg in their matchup a little over two years ago. But, he still has not made a return to the octagon. All of this held true until he started to list names. This was to encourage Dana White such that he could make a comeback. All of it, even his plans to conquer Michael Chandler, went out of the window as he still has issues with the USADA.

It usually takes the USADA six months to allow a fighter to rejoin the UFC. This is so that they could verify if they have not been using illegal substances and are fit to duke it out. They have given exceptions to individuals like Brock Lesnar when he fought Mark Hunt. Although, that caused a lot of legal drama that the organizers would not want to deal with again.

Dana White has verified that Conor McGregor would not be in their UFC 296 matchup. Furthermore, he does not see McGregor getting a fight until 2024. This was relayed to him with much dismay and he could only act with a lot of hopelessness.

“I’m ready. I wanted an announcement for (UFC 296 on) Dec. 16. I’ve given everything,” he said about his efforts to get on the card for December. He ended up confirming that his hopes for a fight against Michael Chandler looked bleak, “So, it’s not going to happen. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”