Michael Chandler reacted for the first time following Conor McGregor's latest comments on his UFC comeback.

After seemingly losing interest in a fight with Chandler, McGregor claimed this past weekend that he'd be fighting the former Bellator champion in December as part of a three-fight plan that also included the likes of Nate Diaz and Justin Gaethje.

Considering he's still not in the USADA drug testing pool — which requires him to submit at least two drug tests over a period of six months — it appears more than likely that McGregor will be given a rare special exemption if he does end up fighting in December.

That's more than good news for Chandler who has virtually been waiting all year to fight the Irishman and get a confirmed date. But all that said, the American still remains doubtful.

“It happening in December? I’m not holding my breath,” Chandler said on ESPN’s DC & RC (via MMA Junkie). “But, you know I’m ready.”

A big reason Chandler is skeptical is not because of USADA, but rather, McGregor's lack of training in recent months.

Conor McGregor notably revealed his fight plans this past weekend at the Anthony Joshua fight where his main goal seemed to be promoting his Forged Irish Stout beer.

But regardless if it happens in December or early in 2024, Chandler remains confident it's a fight that will draw big and grab the world's attention.

“That’s definitely one aspect of it, obviously,” Chandler added regarding McGregor's lack of training. “Is he training? I don’t know how much he’s training. We see him on boats more than we see him hitting bags. For me, you know I’m ready. You now I’m always staying in shape. I am 37 now so I’m trying to keep my diet a little bit more dialed in so I can stay a little bit more ripped, look like a professional athlete.

“You know (that) I’m ready tomorrow, but if it could happen by the end of the year, that would be phenomenal. But if it spills over into 2024, either way, the most exciting guy in the sport, myself, vs. the biggest star in the sport, and the greatest comeback in combat sports history, people are going to tune in and we’re going to put butts on seats.”