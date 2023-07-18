Stip Miocic will not let Jon Jones have his way at UFC 295.

Miocic will look to become a three-time heavyweight champion when he challenges Jones for the strap in the UFC 295 headliner taking place Nov. 11 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Given his age and inactivity, many observers, as well as oddsmakers, see Miocic failing in his attempt to become heavyweight champion again.

But for Miocic, as long as he is able to dictate where the fight goes, he believes he'll come out on top.

“I’m not going to let him dictate what he wants to do,” Miocic said on the Believe You Me podcast (via MMA Junkie). “I’m going to dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want because the minute I let him stop doing what I want, I’ve lost the fight. But if I do what I want, my chances are a lot better of winning than losing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m walking out with the belt wrapped around my waist: ‘And new …’ There’s no question about that. I’m just going to beat him in every aspect of the game. I’m definitely going for the finish.”

That said, there is one concern for Miocic and that's the fact that he became a full-time firefighter in 2022.

It's led to worries from some, like former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, about whether he'll have the right preparation for Jones given the lack of training footage we've seen.

Miocic, however, doesn't seem too bothered.

“I’m doing everything I’m supposed to,” Miocic added. “I haven’t changed anything I’ve done. I can still work out at the station. I can do things there, too. It’s not like every day is a sparring day or a pad day. It’s conditioning, lifting. There’s recovery days. I don’t understand people.”