The UFC Kansas City: Holloway vs. Allen Main Card is finally here and fans will be given a treat in this Lightweight (155 lb) bout to open up the action. UFC veteran and legend Clay “The Carpenter” Guida will take on a very game opponent in Mexico’s Rafa Garcia. Don’t blink as the hands will be flying in this one! Check out our UFC odds series for our Guida-Garcia prediction and pick.

Clay Guida has a professional record of 38-22 and has gone 18-16 during his storied career with the UFC. The 41-year old from Round Lake, IL has been involved in some unforgettable moments in the octagon and is a fan-favorite with his madman-style of fighting. He’s been caught in a few submissions of late, but managed to win a split decision against Scott Holtzman in his last fight. Guida will look to once again defy Father Time as he looks for another wi. Guida stands 5’7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Rafa Garcia is 15-3 as a professional fighter and has gone 3-3 since joining the UFC. While his first two UFC fights were losses, Garcia has made a wholesale change and won three of his last four fights. In his last fight, he beat Maheshate with a stellar performance that earned him the unanimous decision. He’ll take his momentum as he looks to build upon this performance with Guida. Garcia stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Clay Guida-Rafa Garcia Odds

Clay Guida: +190

Rafa Garcia: -250

Over (2.5) rounds: -205

Under (2.5) rounds: +158

How to Watch Clay Guida vs. Rafa Garcia

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass, fuboTV

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Clay Guida Will Win

Clay Guida is an absolute berserker and there’s no other way to slice it. He’s been fighting in the UFC since 2006 and has become a favorite amongst fans in the way he rushes towards opponents and relentlessly attacks them (see him vs. Diego Sanchez). Guida has taken some hard shots over the years, but none seem to really faze him even at this age. He’s still capable of hurting opponents if he can land but his speed will be a constant disadvantage he must work with.

Guida will get out-struck on the feet if he stays standing with Garcia. He’ll have to be active with his wrestling in this one, otherwise he’ll end up looking like a walking heavy bag. Guida will find success if he’s able to pressure Garcia against the cage. He has no problem grinding on someone against the cage until the final bell, so it’ll be crucial to land a few takedowns from there. Guida should be conservative in the striking department and ramp up the aggression once he finds the takedown.

Why Rafa Garcia Will Win

Rafa Garcia will win this fight by not playing into Guida’s game. Guida will likely rush him and get in his face at a few points, to which Garcia should look to remain calm and land body shots as counters. He looked great in his last win over Maheshate in a fight where his wrestling was the true difference. Garcia is built like a tank and is extremely strong for the weight class. If Guida decides to initiate the wrestling, he could be met with some stiff challenges from Garcia. On the feet, Garcia will also have more power in his punches, but shouldn’t look to engage in a phone booth with the chin of Guida.

The biggest key to victory for Rafa Garcia will be conserving his gas tank against the pace of Guida. We’ve seen Garcia have issues with his cardio in the past and we also know Clay Guida can fight for an hour straight if you asked him to. If he can conserve his energy and hurt Guida on the feet, he’ll have enough strength in the wrestling to keep this one standing. Look for Garcia to pour it on if he can hurt Guida just a little.

Final Clay Guida-Rafa Garcia Prediction & Pick

Clay Guida is a tough opponent for anyone to put out and will be a stiff challenge for Garcia to finish. Still, the edge has to be with Rafa Garcia. His youth, strength, wrestling ability, and punching power are all levels above the age of Clay Guida. Nevertheless, expect “The Carpenter” to give us another great performance. Let’s go with Garcia for the prediction.

Final Clay Guida-Rafa Garcia Prediction & Pick: Rafa Garcia (-250)