UFC Mexico City's raucous crowd witnessed a flyweight war for the ages as Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval snatched a razor-thin split-decision victory over former champion Brandon Moreno in a rematch of their 2022 clash. The fight was a whirlwind of action, momentum shifts, and heart-pounding drama that left fans on the edge of their seats until the final bell.
The bout crackled with electricity from the opening moments. Royval, known for his unorthodox strikes and relentless pace, charged out of the gate, looking to avenge his first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) loss to Moreno. He unleashed a torrent of punches and spinning attacks, forcing “The Assassin Baby” to fight off the back foot. Moreno, ever the composed counterpuncher, weathered the early storm and began to find his rhythm, landing crisp combinations and stinging leg kicks.
The second and third rounds saw the momentum seesaw between the two warriors. Royval's relentless volume output and scrambling style kept Moreno off-balance, though the Mexican star frequently stung his foe with accurate punches. The crowd roared with every exchange, the energy inside the arena reaching a fever pitch.
By the fifth round, it seemed anyone's fight. Both men were visibly fatigued but left everything they had in the Octagon. Royval poured on the pressure, while Moreno dug deep, firing back with grit and determination. The final bell sounded, leaving the outcome hanging in the balance.
The judges' decision ignited controversy. Two scorecards went in favor of Royval (48-47), while one judge saw it for Moreno (49-46). The crowd erupted in a mixture of cheers and boos, reflecting the incredibly close nature of the fight.
Royval, visibly emotional, celebrated his hard-fought victory. Moreno, despite the disappointment, showed his class and sportsmanship. This flyweight clash will undoubtedly go down as one of the most memorable of 2024, a testament to the heart and skill of two of the division's finest.
The future is uncertain for both men. Royval's thrilling win catapults him into title contention, while Moreno will need to regroup and work his way back into the championship picture. Yet, one thing is for sure, the flyweight division is on fire, and these two warriors are sure to deliver more unforgettable battles in the years to come. Let's look at what could be next for the flyweight contender.
Amir Albazi
Brandon “Raw Dawg” Royval's thrilling split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno propelled him up the flyweight ranks. Now, all eyes turn to the red-hot Amir Albazi as the most logical next opponent for the surging contender.
Albazi, a brash and explosive grappler, boasts a dangerous submission game and undeniable confidence. This matchup pits Royval's unpredictable striking and scrambling prowess against Albazi's suffocating control, creating an irresistible clash of styles.
The stakes are high. A win for Royval would solidify his place as a title threat, while Albazi seeks to reclaim his spot after injury derailed his previous fight with Moreno. Additionally, their fiery clash of personalities outside the cage adds extra fuel to this potential fire.
With champion Alexandre Pantoja's new opponent is likely up in the air, the winner of Royval vs. Albazi would immediately solidify themselves as the undisputed next contender.
Alexandre Pantoja
Brandon Royval's thrilling victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC Mexico City sent shockwaves through the flyweight division, re-igniting calls for an immediate championship rematch with Alexandre Pantoja.
Let's not forget, Royval and Pantoja already locked horns in 2023 with Pantoja emerging victorious via unanimous decision. But Royval's relentless evolution since then cannot be ignored. His aggression, unorthodox strikes, and indomitable cardio pose a vastly different challenge from their first encounter.
Moreno's defeat at the hands of Royval further validates the need for this rematch. Royval's win proves he's capable of dethroning divisional elites, cementing his status as a legitimate threat to Pantoja's reign.
The story writes itself, Royval, the scrappy underdog, gets a shot at redemption against the dominant champion who halted Royval's winning streak. This narrative is fueled by revenge, growth, and an undeniable desire to prove himself as the best flyweight on the planet. It's time for the flyweight division to witness if Royval can turn the tables and rise to the top.
Manel Kape
Brandon Royval's thrilling win over Brandon Moreno throws him right into the mix of top flyweight contenders, and a clash with the explosive Manel Kape seems like the perfect next step.
This matchup promises fireworks. Royval's chaotic, high-pressure style and penchant for unpredictable scrambles would collide with Kape's flashy striking and knockout power. Both fighters possess the audacity and aggression to make this a true fan-friendly brawl.
Further, this fight creates a clear path for both men within the division. Kape, despite a string of impressive wins, still needs a signature victory against a top-ranked opponent to break into title contention. A win over Royval would solidify his position. For Royval, it's an opportunity to further prove he belongs with the elite after already defeating a former champion.
The flyweight landscape is thrillingly unpredictable right now, and Royval vs. Kape would be a high-stakes clash guaranteed to shake things up. It's a fight that embodies the spirit of the division: a relentless pace, knockout potential, and an exciting blend of styles that leaves fans breathless. This matchup is a no-brainer for the UFC.