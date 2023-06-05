The UFC roster continues to change daily as Dana White and his fellow matchmakers hit the war-room to make cuts and additions. Six well-known fighters were cut on Monday after roster evaluations. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

As Monday usually marks a day for matchmaking, with it comes roster decisions and the harsh realities of having to cut fighters on losing skids. Dana White famously said “The UFC is not a career, it's an opportunity” and for these fighters, their opportunity ends here for the time being.

❌ Fighter removed: Makwan Amirkhani — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Makwan Amirkhani (17-9) gets cut after his last loss to Jack Shore via submission on March, 2023. Amirkhani finished with a 7-7 UFC record and went 6-1 to start his career. Since 2019, however, he's gone just 2-6 in his last eight fights and has been finished violently a number of times leading to his release.

❌ Fighter removed: Batgerel Danaa — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Batgerel Danaa (12-5) is removed after his most recent loss to Brady Hiestand in April of this year. Danaa saw a lot of success during the fight and was arguably winning two rounds heading into the third. He got caught by a stiff right hand, however, and marked his third consecutive fight. Danaa finishes with a 3-4 record, which is surprising to see given his record isn't as bad as other fighters. It's clear, however, that the UFC needs to clear out space in the Bantamweight Division and keeping the 33-year old Danaa was no longer an option.

❌ Fighter removed: Tony Gravely — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Tony Gravely (23-9) is released after his latest loss to Victor Henry in March 2023. Gravely was topped in a split decision during a fight that many had going his way. It's tough to see him get cut in such a way after a close fight, especially since his last loss came to rising prospect Javid Basharat. Aside from that, Gravely finishes with a 4-4 record as yet another Bantamweight gets cut. Fan were not happy to see this one play out.

❌ Fighter removed: Trevin Jones — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Trevin Jones (13-10) gets cut after his last loss to Cody Garbrandt this past March. While he won his debut against Mario Bautista in exciting fashion, Jones has lost his last four consecutive fights and hasn't done much to show he can win in the UFC. At 32, it's unclear if he'll fight somewhere else, but there's clearly not enough room for him in the Bantamweight Division.

❌ Fighter removed: Omar Morales — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Omar Morales (11-4) gets dismissed following his last loss to heavy underdog Chris Duncan in March, 2023. Morales finishes with a 3-4 UFC record in the Lightweight Division and hasn't been able to keep his footing. He's already 37 years old and is 1-4 in his last five fight, getting finished in two of those bouts. In a stacked Lightweight division, there's no room for Morales amidst the young crop of talent.

❌ Fighter removed: Ilir Latifi — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) June 5, 2023

Ilir Latifi (16-9) gets cuts after a long UFC career that began in 2013. Fighting for the promotion for a decade, Latifi notched a 9-7 record, but has gone 2-4 in his last six fights since 2018. He's also coming off a decision loss to Rodrigo Nascimento. At 40 years old, he's given the sport a ton of miles and treated fans to some exciting fights. There's reason to believe Latifi made this exit on his own as he retires from the sport.

All in all, it's tough to see six fighters go after a string of bad losses. Wherever their career takes them, they'll have the pleasure knowing they were good enough to compete in the UFC. But, as is the case in any other league, there's a constant flow of young talent emerging from all corners of the globe.