Conor McGregor will be training Dillon Danis for his upcoming fight with Logan Paul.

It was announced earlier this week that Danis would be Logan Paul's opponent for the upcoming MF & DAZN: X Series event taking place Oct. 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

While announcing the fight, Paul remained doubtful as to whether Danis would show up considering he's not competed in any combat sports event since 2019. Additionally, the Bellator star pulled out just over a week from his boxing fight with KSI earlier this year.

However, McGregor believes it's Paul who should not have second thoughts about the fight as he revealed he would be training his teammate for the upcoming matchup.

“Dillon will win, for sure. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this, and I guarantee a win,” McGregor said (via Michael Benson). “I hope this lad shows up. He's trying to put a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up.”

That prompted Paul to respond on Instagram by mocking McGregor's record as a coach in the ongoing The Ultimate Fighter 31 season along with a not-so-flattering image of the Irishman and Danis.

All that said, the priority for most MMA fans will be seeing McGregor return to action inside the Octagon rather than training Danis.

The former two-weight champion recently claimed he was targeting a return in December against Michael Chandler. The next two opponents in his three-fight plan would then be Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz.

But first, he needs to get a special exemption from USADA if he is to compete in December.