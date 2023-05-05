Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Just a day after Jorge Masvidal’s house was swarmed by police for a shooting incident, his father was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in the arms during a dispute at his Miami-area home on Thursday afternoon, according to TMZ Sports.

Jail records obtained by TMZ show that Jorge Masvidal Sr. was booked at 1:33 a.m. ET on Friday morning, after allegations that he opened fire on a man near the kitchen of Masvidal Jr.’s house approximately 12 hours earlier.

“According to an arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ Sports, Masvidal Sr. was at the Florida home with a man named Luis Leoncini — when the two got into a verbal argument,” the outlet wrote on Friday. “According to the docs, authorities say Leoncini told cops Masvidal Sr. shot him after the tiff, inflicting gunshot wounds to both of his arms.”

Although it isn’t clear what started the dispute that led to attempted murder, Leoncini was transported by Florida police to a local hospital shortly after.

Masvidal Sr. was taken into custody at 3:26 p.m. and later booked on a charge of attetmpted second-degree murder with a deadly weapon with a firearm, per TMZ.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A .38 caliber revolver was found inside the home, in a kitchen cabinet, but it is not yet clear if that was the weapon used in the shooting. Police also told TMZ Sports that Masvidal Jr. was nowhere near the home on Thursday evening, and “did not have any involvement at all.”

“According to the victim, he was involved in an argument that escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot him,” detective Chris Thomas said in a statement sent to MMA Fighting. “The adult male victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.”

As of Friday afternoon, Masvidal Sr. is still in jail.

Jorge Masvidal Jr. retired from the UFC last month after being defeated by Gilbert Burns in UFC 287. The controversial MMA star is now reportedly keeping busy with an upcoming event for his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA promotion.