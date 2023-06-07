Jon Jones fighting Tyson Fury in the Octagon is a circus — but it's a circus former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would gladly watch.

Talk of Fury fighting Jones in MMA has intensified, especially after UFC president Dana White himself stated he would be open to promoting it.

While it seems extremely unlikely, it wouldn't be the first time a boxer has fought in the UFC — see James Toney against Randy Couture in 2010.

And though the result wouldn't come as a surprise to anybody should it somehow happen, Bisping would still watch it given the overall intrigue.

“I am down to watch it. Come on, let’s go,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel (via MMA Fighting). “Who doesn’t want to see that? Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in an Octagon. [Oleksandr] Usyk should be the fight [for Fury], Stipe [Miocic] should be the fight for Jon Jones. But I’m telling you, just as a fan, I would love to see it. I’m intrigued.

“Fury’s a big guy, he’s a powerful man. He comes from a fighting family of gypsies. They are tough bastards, simple as that. But in a mixed martial arts contest inside the octagon with no weapons, he’s not gonna have a bloody chance. He’s not gonna have a chance in hell. No way.”

As mentioned by Bisping, what is more likely is Jones defending his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic later this year.

And as far as the Briton is concerned, the former two-time champion — widely regarded as the heavyweight GOAT — would provide a true test for Jones as opposed to Ciryl Gane.

But with that said, Bisping would still watch Jones fight Fury even if the latter would get absolutely smoked.

“[Miocic] will be a real heavyweight test for Jon Jones because Jon moved up to heavyweight, he fought Ciryl Gane, with respect to Ciryl, not the most complete fighter,” Bisping added. “There is tougher challenges stylistically for Jon Jones. Again, that’s not an insult to Ciryl Gane. But Stipe Miocic’s been the heavyweight king. Defended the belt three times, is a tremendous wrestler, was able to take D.C. (Daniel Cormier) down, was able to stop D.C.’s takedowns as well a lot of the time. Not saying D.C. didn’t have any success, he knocked him out in the first fight.

“[Miocic] would be more competitive and I think the fight would play out on the feet and it would be sensational. But Tyson Fury will get absolutely smoked. I’d want to see it and I guarantee you people right now — if Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in the UFC were going down, you would buy the pay-per-view. That would just be ridiculous.”