Sean O'Malley continues to call out MMA managers for exploiting their fighters.

On Sunday night, the newly-crowned bantamweight champion particularly called out those who not only take 20 percent of their fighter's earnings, but also 20 percent of their bonuses as well.

“There are managers that take 20% of fighters purses AND 20% of their bonuses,” O'Malley tweeted. “If you do this to the fighters you are a POS.”

Of course, it's not the first time “Sugar” has hit out at MMA managers.

It was a common theme throughout the buildup to UFC 292 earlier this month as O'Malley urged his fellow fighters to read the fine print when signing with managers.

“I’d say make sure when you get these manager’s contracts, read them… have a lawyer look through them,” O’Malley said on UFC 292 media day (via Bloody Elbow). “Don’t just sign just because these guys say they can get you in the UFC.

“They’re taking 20% of your purse. They’re taking your win bonus, taking your fight bonus, your performance bonus. I would be very very skeptical on signing their contract.”

It'd be more helpful if he had names of certain managers for fighters to avoid. For now, O'Malley is not releasing any particulars until the time is right.

“I’m waiting to release it the right way,” O'Malley said. “I think it’ll be a big deal, it’ll be massive, and it will hurt someone’s business and rightfully so. So I’m gonna put it out there the right way – I gotta talk to my legal team and make sure we’re doing everything right.

“MMA managers are so bad. It’s horrible, it’s embarrassing. They’re stealing money from fighters. They’re taking percentages of these guys’ bonuses. That really pisses me off, to be honest. I’m going to be fighting for fighters’ rights.”