The UFC is back in France once again as the Accor Arena in Paris will see another Fight Night card a year after their last event. The card is full of French talent from top to bottom and given French fans’ love of fighting, we should be in for another exciting night of fights. 28 athletes weighed in for their respective bouts, making this fight card official.

The Main Event will feature one of France’s hometown favorites in Benoit Saint-Denis taking on the always-exciting Renato Moicano. Both men have a flare for the dramatic and are two of the more talented finishers in the Lightweight Division. Expect nothing short of fireworks as these two put their clashing styles up against one another in their first headlining spots.

The Co-Main Event will feature another French favorite in the rising Nassourdine Imavov. He takes on one of the division’s most decorated submission artists in Brendan Allen in another clash of specialists in differing areas. This fight has title implications for both sides and either fighter could propel themselves into the conversation of contender with the win.

We’ve already made our picks for each fight, but this fight card is stacked with exciting matchups and opportunities for exciting finishes. As always, we’ll take a look at our favorite betting props and “winning method” bets for UFC Paris: Moicano vs. Saint-Denis.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Best Betting Props

Oumar Sy Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+350)

Joanderson Brito Wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+330)

Renato Moicano Wins by Submission (+350)

Oumar Sy Wins by KO/TKO/DQ vs. Da Woon Jung

Oumar Sy comes into this fight with just one UFC win under his belt and an undefeated 10-0 record. He’s won eight of those fights by finish, splitting them equally among submissions and knockouts. He has yet to taste defeat at the professional level, but he’ll face the toughest test of his career in seeing Da Woon Jung across from him. Jung is currently on a three-fight losing streak and will have to work against the pro-French crowd in this one, but he’s still a dangerous knockout artist and will be more than willing to stand and trade during this fight.

Oumar Sy comes in as a -600 betting favorite and he’s clearly on a different trajectory than Jung who’s currently on a downturn. Still, experience can’t be overlooked and Jung will have four times as many fights as his opponent. I expect both men to meet in the center of the octagon and trade shots without backing down. From there, you have to like Sy’s chances in landing first with a 5.5-inch reach advantage over Jung. His power is also very apparent and I think we’ll see a discrepancy in that aspect early into the fight.

Joanderson Brito Wins by KO/TKO/DQ vs. William Gomis

Joanderson Brito is currently on a rampage of fight consecutive wins in which he’s notched a finish in all of them. He’s had two come by way of punches, two by submission (including a seldom-seen Ninja choke), and even a doctor’s stoppage due to his repeated leg kicks. It seems as everything he throws at opponents is done with bad intentions and he has tremendous power for this weight class. While he’ll be giving up some size to his opponent in this one, Brito is more than comfortable walking through punches in order to close the distance and find his own offense.

While William Gomis has yet to be beaten in the UFC, he’s done so mostly by fighting smart and outpacing his opponents in the striking department. He can certainly win this fight if he maintains the striking distance and boxes Brito for three rounds, but something tells us Brito won’t be so willing to accept a drawn-out fight. He’s quick to take the center of the octagon and will press Gomis almost immediately, so this could be an instance where the more aggressive fighter has the advantage here. Let’s roll with his momentum and take the chance on him to win this by knockout.

Renato Moicano Wins by Submission vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

The UFC matchmakers put together a great fight in this one and it’s already screaming finish when looking at these two fighters’ histories. Benoit Saint-Denis has not seen the third round in his last six consecutive fights and is notorious for his relentless will to seek the finish. Renato Moicano is also very aggressive and of his last seven wins, six of them have come by way of finish. He’s one of the most dangerous submission artists in the UFC, so fully expect him to chase his opportunities throughout this fight.

It’s worth noting that Benoit Saint-Denis has never been submitted in his career and is a very skilled grappler in his own right with nine submission wins. Still, we haven’t seen his cardio really get tested and if he’s unable to put Moicano away in this first few rounds, it could spell trouble later on in the fight. Let’s take a chance on “Money” Moicano winning this fight by submission.